Naomi Biden, daughter of Hunter Biden, calls out Fox News host for ‘ugly’ remarks about family

“The man can’t say ‘no’ to his own son. He can’t say ‘stop.’' He can’t have consequences for actions, and that’s what you need. You need a man in charge on the border to say this is not going to be allowed,’” Waters said. “And if you do break in, this is what’s going to happen to you.”

While speaking about the contentious political issue, Watters attacked President Biden over his relationship with his son, Hunter, saying that he “knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father.”

Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and granddaughter of President Biden, called out Fox News host Jesse Watters late Wednesday night for “ugly” remarks he made about her family during a segment on border security.

After the segment aired, Naomi Biden addressed his comments on X, formerly Twitter, writing that she has “heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset.”

“This crosses the line,” she said.

“Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything,” she continued.

Hunter Biden, who has publicly acknowledged his addiction to alcohol and crack cocaine, has come under intense scrutiny by House Republicans investigating his tax and overseas business dealings for over a year now.

Republicans have yet to make any connection between his foreign business dealings and his father, against whom GOP lawmakers have launched an impeachment inquiry.

Hunter Biden has also been the focus of conservative attacks — including from right-wing media outlets such as Fox — over gun and federal tax charges filed by prosecutors. He pleaded not guilty to the tax charges this month after an earlier plea deal unraveled.

As the investigation and cases have unfolded, Republicans have sharpened their criticism of Hunter Biden beyond his legal issues in an effort to hinder the reelection campaign of his father, including by making text messages between them public.

Naomi Biden has defended her father from conservative attacks previously, including from Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene. In blasting Watters for his comments about her family, she said policy disagreements do not call for personal attacks.

“You can disagree with his policies without being this ugly,” she said.

