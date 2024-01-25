Deepfake political messaging is light-years ahead of the law. It’s past time to change that.

Proof of that is found in the phony AI-generated messaging that has already taken hold in the political discourse as the November election looms. The robocalls to New Hampshire primary voters featuring a voice manipulated to sound like President Biden urging voters to stay home is just the latest example. This and other deepfake messaging make it harder for voters to know if they can believe what they see and hear. And though this high-tech disinformation is as dangerous as it is increasingly prolific, efforts to regulate it have largely broken down on the side of the information highway.

A lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth gets its boots on, as the old adage goes. Likewise, technology advances at the speed of a rocket while the law needed to govern it creeps, sputters, and stalls like an old jalopy.

“We only have a democracy if we have trust in the integrity of our election systems,” Maya Wiley, president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, told lawmakers during a recent US Senate hearing urging legislation to help curb the spread of political deepfakes. “And a big part of the narrative we have been seeing driving disinformation in the last two cycles has been the narrative that our elections in fact are not trustworthy.”

Despite the clear danger that it presents to the ability of Americans to make informed decisions about who to elect, deepfakery has been embraced even by political parties and candidates. Some deepfakes are laughable, like fake fighter jets flying over Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida in a campaign video launching his now-failed presidential bid or former president Donald Trump reposting on social media a picture of himself, with six fingers on his right hand, praying in a church.

Other examples, like the fake Biden calls, are not so funny. Last month, NBC News demanded that Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita remove a post on X of a deepfake news report purporting to show NBC news reporter Garrett Haake going on an on-air profanity-laden attack against Trump’s GOP rivals. But the post is still there — in part because laws and regulations that could aid the network in protecting the likeness and reputation of its journalists and help the public tell the difference between truth and manipulation haven’t caught up.

And there’s no sign that they will. The Federal Election Commission, at the urging of watchdog group Public Citizen, considered regulating deepfakes in political ads, even holding public comment on the issue last year. Since then, crickets. You can’t spell feckless without the FEC.

In Congress, legislation that Wiley and other advocates begged lawmakers for shows no sign of materializing.

State lawmakers are trying. Bills have been introduced in more than a dozen states from Wyoming to Michigan to the Bay State that would, for example, allow people featured in fake political ads to sue for damages.

State Senator Barry Finegold, a Democrat from Andover, introduced such a bill on Beacon Hill; it would create a $10,000 cause of action for creating deepfake political ads without clearly disclosing that it is artificially created.

“There’s only going to be more of it,” Finegold told me of the use of digitally created fake voices and images in political ads and messaging. “And it’s only going to get better and more convincing as time goes on. We need disclaimers, and we need more people [like those in the media] to be vigilant about it.”

But these and other legislative efforts face constitutional hurdles as some legal experts warn they can violate First Amendment protections of speech, including protections for satire and even artificially created porn.

Even if the legislation at the state and federal level passes, it won’t be enough, particularly when it comes to holding responsible non-candidates like the foreign actors who tried to influence the 2016 and 2020 elections.

So while the law struggles to catch up, candidates and prosecutors must use existing law to try to curb this insidious type of disinformation.

One novel approach comes from the same law that is the basis of one of the charges Trump faces for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. That Reconstruction-era law criminalized actions that deprive Americans of their right to engage in constitutionally protected activities like voting. That law was used to convict a Florida man for spreading disinformation during the 2016 election season.

Amid the murky state of the law, one thing is crystal clear: Action is needed now. Once again, our democracy depends on it.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.