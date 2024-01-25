High-potency marijuana carries health risks

The debate over prohibition should be settled law. Banning marijuana doesn’t work. But federal and state regulators should make rules governing legal marijuana products to protect public health, just as they do with any other food, drink, and drug. That may mean considering imposing additional potency limits, while ensuring that consumers know, through accurate labeling and education, what they are ingesting.

As states have legalized and commercialized marijuana, the plant that got hippies high in the 1960s has morphed into high-potency plants and extracts that can have greater highs — and more harmful side effects.

The common perception of marijuana as a relatively harmless plant has its roots in the marijuana that existed in the 1960s, ’70s, and ’80s — which tended to be between 1 percent and 3 percent THC, or about 4 percent by 1995, studies have shown. (THC, tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that causes a high.)

Since then, potency has skyrocketed. In the 2000s, the average marijuana plant had closer to 10 percent THC. By 2021, the average marijuana seized by the US Drug Enforcement Administration had 15 percent THC. Flower sold in Massachusetts’ legal dispensaries today is often advertised as having more than 20 percent THC. Extracted oils and concentrates — like shatter, dab, and wax — can have up to 90 percent THC.

The potency growth came alongside the commercialization of cannabis. In 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana, and since then, a majority of states have legalized medical or recreational cannabis. That let legitimate companies breed more potent strains of plants and develop new extraction techniques. High-potency marijuana can appeal to consumers because it has a greater psychoactive effect — it gives more buzz faster. If consumers build greater tolerance, they buy more marijuana, creating an incentive for companies to market these products.

The danger is the higher the potency, the greater the side effects. There has not been the same rigorous scientific study of specific marijuana products as of other drugs because of restrictions related to federal prohibition. But there are enough studies, and real-world experience, to identify dangers.

“Cannabis use is now the number one reason why young people present for addiction, which wasn’t the case before,” said Dr. A. Eden Evins, founding director of the Mass General Hospital Center for Addiction Medicine.

Sharon Levy, chief of the Division of Addiction Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, runs a clinical program for adolescents with substance use disorders. When Levy started practicing addiction medicine around 2000, she hadn’t heard of hyperemesis — severe vomiting caused by repeated cannabis use. Now she has cases where adolescents are hospitalized repeatedly because they cannot keep food down.

Levy said she is also seeing more teens with psychotic symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, disordered thinking, and paranoia. That is particularly troubling, she said, because a teenager with cannabis-induced psychosis is more likely to develop mental illness as an adult. Levy published research in JAMA Pediatrics in 2019, which found that in a survey of adolescents obtaining routine medical care, of 70 who used cannabis at least monthly, 28 experienced hallucinations in the last year and 33 experienced paranoia or anxiety. Other research has documented connections between psychosis in adults and high-potency cannabis.

Dr. Bertha Madras, professor of psychobiology at Harvard Medical School and deputy director in the Office of National Drug Control Policy under President George W. Bush, said the more potent the marijuana, the more likely someone is to develop marijuana use disorder, where they can’t stop using marijuana even if it causes health or social problems. High-potency marijuana is associated with memory impairment and with the potential for withdrawal symptoms like sleep disruption and anxiety.

Jordan Tishler, founder and president of the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists, which advises doctors on therapeutic properties of cannabis, said a small number of medical marijuana patients need high-dose products, but for most, a low dose of THC combined with other cannabinoids is more effective.

There are policies that could address these harms. Massachusetts already has laws prohibiting marijuana use by anyone under 21 and prohibiting dispensaries from selling or marketing to minors.

The Cannabis Control Commission, like regulators in most other states with legal cannabis, has imposed potency limits on edibles, like THC-infused gummies or chocolate bars, with distinct serving sizes. But states generally have not imposed potency limits on flower or on concentrates, other than limiting how much a customer can buy at one time.

Ideally, the US Food and Drug Administration would set science-based limits. Given the federal government’s unwillingness to regulate a drug it considers illegal, regulations are left up to states. It may be time for state regulators to consult with scientists, public health experts, and the industry to determine whether imposing potency limits on flower or concentrates would make sense.

A 2021 review conducted by Cannabis Control Commission researchers found the evidence was insufficient to recommend potency limits. There are risks, for example, that a limit would drive buyers to the illicit market. The report suggests there needs to be more research on various topics, from how THC limits would affect the market to what doses are most effective for specific medical purposes. Research has advanced since then, and researchers should continue to attempt to answer some of the remaining questions.

Another option would be to impose higher tax rates on high-potency products, as a few states have done.

The Cannabis Control Commission is seeking a vendor to conduct a two-year research study on marijuana-related hospitalizations and health care. Examining the effects of high-potency products should be part of that.

It is also important for Massachusetts to ensure consistent and accurate labeling. Marijuana labels are required to have information about THC content, testing, directions, and warnings. But labels are not always accurate. A 2021 study of Massachusetts medical marijuana users published in JAMA found that levels of THC and CBD found in subjects’ urine often did not reflect the products they believed they were using. Analyses have suggested that potency inflation may be a problem, and labs use different methodologies to test for THC potency. Evins said her practice sees patients who report having panic or anxiety attacks episodically during marijuana use, suggesting trouble regulating their dose, or who report disorientation consistent with THC use after using a product advertised as having only CBD.

Continuing education campaigns will be important to ensure people understand the risks of products they are using, just as with cigarettes and alcohol.

Just because marijuana is legal doesn’t mean it is risk free.

