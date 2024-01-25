Mass. schools have been failing kids with special needs for decades

“The system is rigged,” says the former head of a private dyslexia school, but Mandy McLaren’s article “Entangled in the words, and in the system” (The Great Divide, Page A1, Jan. 15) could have been written about any disability. Massachusetts schools for decades have been failing students with all kinds of special needs, not just those with dyslexia. More than 90 percent of Massachusetts students in special education take the same MCAS exams as their peers without disabilities. Yet these students fail MCAS exams in numbers far out of proportion to their cognitive ability. Why? Because they do not receive the instruction they need in order to learn. The system is rigged against all of them.

Ellen M. Chambers