Lloyd Austin isn’t talking about his prostate cancer. But it could make a difference for other men if he did.

Within a few frantic months, he was gone. We didn’t find out why he died until his doctor finally told my grandmother what killed her husband of 57 years — prostate cancer. I don’t think I’d ever heard of prostate cancer until it took my grandfather.

Looking drawn and even older than his years, we knew he was sick before his trips to the hospital became an occurrence as regular as they were alarming. Any attempts to get this taciturn man to reveal what was going on were quickly halted with a single sentence: “I don’t want anyone cuttin’ on me.”

Just like it took Dexter King. The youngest son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King died Monday from prostate cancer at 62. King, chairman of the King Center in Atlanta, was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

His death comes as prostate cancer is very much in the news. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin received treatment for prostate cancer last month — a fact somewhat overshadowed by his inexplicable decision to not inform his boss, President Biden, until he suffered serious complications a week or so after surgery and was hospitalized in intensive care for several days.

And in England, King Charles was scheduled this week for what Buckingham Palace called a “corrective procedure” for a non-cancerous enlarged prostate.

Several facts have been reiterated in each story. Whether benign or malignant, prostate issues are common in men especially as they get older. (Austin is 70, Charles is 75.) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is the second most common cancer among men nationwide. And when detected and treated early, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100 percent, according to the American Cancer Society.

When Austin was released from Walter Reed last week, a Defense Department statement said his “prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent.”

Since he’s returned to work, Austin has said nothing publicly about his cancer. I wish he would. While prostate cancer hits 1 out of 8 men, it impacts 1 out of 6 Black men. And because they are generally diagnosed later, when their cancer is advanced, their outcomes tend to be more dire. Austin could use his unique platform in whatever way he finds comfortable to help save lives.

That’s what happened after journalist Katie Couric, who lost her first husband to colon cancer, underwent a televised colonoscopy on NBC’s “Today” show in 2000 when she was a co-host. After the segment aired, there was what came to be known as “the Couric Effect,” with appointments for the procedure increasing by 20 percent. When detected early, colon cancer has a cure rate over 90 percent.

”These findings suggest that a celebrity spokesperson can have a substantial impact on public participation in preventive care programs,” a 2003 National Institute of Health study about “the Couric Effect” concluded.

On Tuesday, Austin made his first public appearance since his hospitalization to deliver opening remarks at a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. As expected, he stayed on script, reassuring Ukraine officials of America’s continued support during Russia’s unprovoked war against their sovereignty.

Clearly, Austin is an intensely private man — even Biden found out only a few hours before the rest of us that his defense secretary had prostate cancer. But now that his secret is out, he should extol the merits of early detection and try to allay the fears too many men feel concerning prostate exams. No man should die from prostate cancer.

Without question, this has been a mess both for Austin and the White House. But to borrow an old saying, Austin should turn his mess into a message.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.