‘Long overdue’: As seas rise on Massachusetts’ North Shore, advocates call for closure of coastal ash landfill

A dozen or so regional environmental advocates and a handful of local politicians met at the Point of Pines Yacht Club, where the mouth of the river meets the Atlantic Ocean, for its good view of the Saugus incinerator’s smoke stack. There was coffee, a landfill-shaped chocolate cake, and red balloons.

For the plant, it was just like any other morning in the facility’s more than 50 years of operating. But to some locals, Wednesday was as good of a day as any to host a retirement party for the plant’s long-bemoaned ash landfill.

REVERE — On a dreary late January morning, one of the oldest waste-to-energy incinerators in the nation puffed out another long gray cloud over the mouth of the Saugus River.

Advertisement

Environmentalists view this year as a critical last push to finally achieve the landfill’s cap and closure. As climate change worsens, bringing sea level rise and more severe flooding, such industrial facilities on Massachusetts’ coastline are at an increased risk of flooding, advocates said.

“Do we really want to wait till a disaster occurs to see this landfill closed once and for all?” said Loretta LaCentra, a Revere environmental activist and member of the Alliance for Health and Environment. “It is surrounded by tidal rivers.”

WIN Waste Innovations’ Saugus landfill is a 50-foot pile, the ashy remains from the incinerator’s burned garbage. Those ashes — solids that couldn’t be completely obliterated for energy or smoked into the air — can contain toxic metals and substances. The landfill is nearing capacity.

The company is required to regularly test the ashes for hazardous substances, and according to the state’s environmental agency, the amounts of toxic metals have consistently fallen below the federal definition for hazardous waste.

Still, locals are worried. Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Revere City Councillor for Ward 5, pointed to the heavy flooding that her city just experienced last week. It’s getting worse, she said.

Advertisement

“Our biggest fear is that the landfill will breach as sea levels rise,” Guarino-Sawaya said. “I don’t even want to think about it.”

“It would unleash an environmental disaster,” she added.

Engineers previously estimated that the landfill for the waste-to-energy incinerator owned by WIN Waste Innovations, previously known as Wheelabrator Technologies, will reach capacity around early 2025. Environmentalists hope that will force the landfill to close.

One problem: The company does not see 2025 as its landfill’s retirement date.

“Closing the monofill would be counter-productive,” wrote Mary Urban, senior director of communications and community for WIN Waste Innovations, in a statement.

She said that closure would mean trucking the ash off-site. Instead, the company sees a recent host community agreement — a plan to financially and environmentally benefit Saugus assuming the plant and landfill continue operating — as a “practical alternative” to closure. She pointed to the company’s agreements to reduce emissions and increase environmental monitoring.

WIN’s waste-to-energy plant is one one of only five in Massachusetts and among the oldest such facilities in the nation; the state has long banned any new such facilities from being constructed.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has previously said that it evaluated the potential for flooding at the landfill. The agency found that according to national flood maps, no part of the landfill has a 1 percent chance of flooding (known as the 100-year floodplain) nor has it had prior flooding complications.

Advertisement

“MassDEP has not observed … that the landfill has been impacted by flooding,” the agency wrote in a response to public comments in 2018.

The commonwealth’s model for future coastal flood risk shows that the landfill itself has little risk of inundation from sea level rise. The areas and communities surrounding the landfill, however, could be dramatically impacted, the model shows.

Mary Urban, senior director of communications and community for WIN Waste Innovations, wrote in a statement to the Globe that the landfill is protected by storms and high seas by a “comprehensive system that includes a clay barrier wall.”

The company has also long claimed the landfill is not a risk to the surrounding wetlands (the facility is located inside the Rumney Marsh Wetland, one of the most biologically important and environmentally sensitive estuaries in Massachusetts).

The ash heap in Saugus. Suzanne Kreiter

Meanwhile, environmental advocates have dismissed the clay barrier as not nearly strong enough.

“If this landfill was located in a more affluent community, it would have closed many years ago,” said Loretta LaCentra, a Revere environmental activist and member of the Alliance for Health and Environment. “We will no longer put up with [it].”

A long history of state-issued environmental permits that extended the Saugus ash landfill’s life has made local officials wary of yet another supposed-retirement date. In 2022, Saugus’ board of selectmen approved the “host community agreement” to ensure that if WIN Waste Innovations were able to obtain the necessary state permits to continue operating, the town would financially benefit.

Advertisement

But environmental groups think it will be different this time.

Martin Suuberg, the former commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, wrote in a letter to a state lawmaker in 2021 that because the landfill is inside an area of critical environmental concern — the marsh — the facility would be unlikely to qualify for an expansion.

Ed Coletta, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, confirmed Wednesday that the state’s position has not changed.

At the event on Wednesday, LaCentra called on politicians and state environmental regulators to “stand firm” in their plans to refrain from allowing the facility to expand again.

Cindy Luppi, a long-time New England environmental advocate and director at Clean Water Action, a national environmental group, said it’s time for neighboring communities, public officials and environmental regulators to look toward the future by beefing up the site’s closure plans with pollution monitoring.

Perhaps the balloons and cake on Wednesday were premature. But to Luppi: “This moment is long overdue ... Persistent toxins don’t disappear like magic.”

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Folow her @erinmdouglas23.