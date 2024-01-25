Bruins at Senators: On the road after loss to Carolina, Boston doesn’t have time to rest

The Senators had one more day of rest than the Bruins do after a 4-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Just one day after Carolina snapped Boston’s five-game win streak, the Bruins head north to Ottawa to take on the Senators, who are bringing up the rear in the Atlantic Division.

The Bruins have a quick turnaround after falling to the Hurricanes on home ice on Wednesday.

Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Carolina, so Jeremy Swayman is in line to start against Ottawa.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Let’s get into it.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Where: Canadian Tire Centre, Kanata, Ontario

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -140. O/U: 6.5.

BRUINS

Season record: 29-9-9. vs. spread: 26-21. Over/under: 24-23

Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 6-4

SENATORS

Season record: 18-24-1. vs. spread: 20-23. Over/under: 24-16, 3 pushes

Last 10 games: 4-5-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 162, Ottawa 146

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Goals allowed: Boston 123, Ottawa 155

Power play: Boston 26.0%, Ottawa 15.1%

Penalty minutes: Boston 479, Ottawa 530

Penalty kill: Boston 83.0%, Ottawa 73.6%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Ottawa 50.9%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have killed the second-most penalties in the league this season with 142. They trail only Anaheim, which has killed 151 penalties. Boston’s 83% penalty kill rate is seventh in the league.

Notes: With two goals against Carolina on Wednesday, Brad Marchand tied Ray Bourque for fifth-most goals in Bruins history (395). ... Boston is 6-1-3 in its last 10 games, while Ottawa is 4-5-1, but the Senators are 4-1-1 in their past six games after five straight losses. Ottawa has scored at least four goals on five occasions while allowing two or fewer three times in that span. ... After Wednesday’s loss, the Bruins still hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference and are six points ahead of the second-place Rangers. ... Including Wednesday’s loss, Boston is 4-3-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets this season. The Bruins are 3-2-2 in the second games. ... The Bruins have a clean injury report. Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic (upper body) is out. ... Swayman is 4-0-3 in his last seven starts.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.