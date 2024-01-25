Bruins squander 2-0 lead, then beat Senators in overtime

Nothing to declare at Customs, thank you.

KANATA, Ontario — The Bruins quietly sneaked back over the United States border in the cover of darkness with 2 points in their hockey bags Thursday night.

The Bruins blew a 2-0 lead but were rescued when Brad Marchand scored in overtime for a 3-2 win over the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Bruins came out looking every bit like a club that played the night before, getting pushed around for most of the first 15 minutes of the opening period.

Derek Forbort tried to deliver a wake-up call to his mates by delivering a couple of rights to Mark Kastelic’s mug. It sure looked like a good (albeit short) fight, but officials decided two for roughing was all that was deserved.

Advertisement

It didn’t help the Bruins’ cause that they had to kill back-to-back penalties midway through the period, preventing them from establishing any rhythm.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

David Pastrnak was called for tripping Brady Tkachuk away from the play in what appeared to be incidental center-ice contact as the Bruins were rushing.

Jim Montgomery was hot about the call and let referees Brandon Schrader and Jake Brenk know it.

Less than 20 seconds after the successful kill, Charlie Coyle was sent off tripping Tim Stutzle, who appeared to be riding Coyle’s stick.

Marchand pleaded for a diving call, but his argument fell on deaf ears.

The Bruins killed both infractions without allowing a single shot to get near Jeremy Swayman.

Boston received its first power play when Jacob Bernard-Docker held Morgan Geekie with 1:27 left in the period and in a snap, it had the lead.

Like, literally a snap.

Coyle’s stick cracked as he won a faceoff back to Charlie McAvoy, who slid it to Pastrnak, who bombed a blue-line blast past Joonas Korpisalo just three seconds into the advantage.

Advertisement

It was Pastrnak’s 31st of the season and it came on Boston’s third shot of the game.

Montgomery’s troops came out with more juice in their legs in the middle stanza, landing more quality chances in the first four minutes than they had over the first 20.

James van Riemsdyk was denied on a partial breakaway, Marchand just missed doubling the lead when his spin-o-rama was snuffed out by Korpisalo, and Pastrnak’s wrister whistled just wide.

Though the pace was better, the Bruins were still spending too much time in the box.

Pastrnak was the first to go when he hooked Jake Sanderson. It was a no-doubter and Pastrnak bolted right to the box.

The Bruins squashed the penalty and then doubled their lead when Trent Frederic was sent on a partial breakaway and fired a wrister that beat Korpisalo (again his blocker was slow).

Marchand went off next for holding the stick of Artem Zub, who may or may not have been preventing the Bruins captain from getting to the bench.

The Bruins had a nice chance to extend their lead while shorthanded, but Danton Heinen’s wrister was blocked away by Korpisalo, who may or may not have intentionally thrown his stick at the shot — it wasn’t called.

Frederic was banished to the box for tripping Parker Kelly and the Senators finally made it hurt.

Working at the right post, Drake Batherson sent a blind, backhand pass through the slot and Thomas Chabot banged it through the backdoor to cut the deficit in half.

Advertisement

The celebration got messy, resulting in four penalties. McAvoy and Parker Wotherspoon were sent off for roughing, while Batherson (unsportsmanlike conduct) and Stutzle (roughing) also were called for infractions that leaked into the third period.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.