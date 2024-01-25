This weekend marks the first time Boston University and Boston College meet as the top-ranked men’s college hockey teams

The teams enter with 16-4-1 records, with the Terriers holding down the top spot in the national polls , as well as the PairWise . The games have long been sold out, with secondary market tickets listed Thursday as high as $339 on SeatGeek for Friday’s matchup, while one posting for Saturday was asking for $2,815.

Yet even those who were paying attention may not have anticipated what is on deck this weekend. When the teams meet Friday at Conte Forum and Saturday at Agganis Arena for the 292nd and 293rd editions of the Battle of Comm. Ave., it will be the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup between the storied rivals.

The rumblings began last year, picked up in the offseason, and gained momentum throughout the first half of this season: Games between the Boston University and Boston College men’s college hockey teams are now must-see events.

“The anticipation has been building for a while,” said BU coach Jay Pandolfo. “I was actually a little surprised when I heard it’s the first time that it’s been 1 vs. 2. Obviously at times both teams have been No. 1, so there’s going to be a lot of excitement and our guys are looking forward to it.”

Both games are on NESN, and will be broadcast in Canada, with TSN carrying Friday’s game and TSN+ airing the Saturday matchup.

“Personally, I think the rivalry is always there,” said BC coach Greg Brown. “I think it’s going to get more national coverage because both teams have had such successful first halves. But whether the teams are having good seasons or average seasons, I think the intensity between the two teams and the rivalry doesn’t go away on the ice.”

BU appears poised to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament after reaching last year’s Frozen Four following a 29-11 campaign that included Hockey East regular season and postseason crowns. But the biggest development for the Terriers may have come before they even played a game last season, when Macklin Celebrini, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, committed in August 2022.

He arrived on campus last fall as college hockey’s most promising newcomer, and joined perhaps the nation’s best returning player in sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson, who was named Hockey East Rookie of the Year and won the Walter Brown Award, given to the top American born player in college hockey in New England, after scoring 15 goals and 33 assists as a freshman.

Celebrini’s transition has been smooth, as he leads all freshmen nationally with 16 goals and a 1.68 points per game average. His 32 points are tied for second in Hockey East, second in the nation among freshmen, and fifth overall in the NCAA. Hutson’s 10 goals are second among NCAA defensemen, and he leads Hockey East blueliners with 28 points.

BC has star power of its own. While the Eagles went 14-16-6 last season, fans were keeping an eye on the US National Team Development Program, where the top line of Will Smith, Ryan Leonard, and Gabe Perreault were all committed to BC and selected in the first round of last year’s draft.

They joined sophomore Cutter Gauthier, who led the Eagles as a freshman with 37 points on 16 goals and 21 assists. His 17 goals lead the league this season, and he is third on the team in points with 30, trailing Perreault, who leads Hockey East in assists (27) and points (34), and Smith (13-18—31). Leonard is fourth with 12-14—26.

But it’s not just about the young stars. The talent pool is deep, with each squad featuring 14 draft picks, as well as veterans to bring experience in big-game environments.

Forward Jack Malone is a graduate transfer for BC, coming to the program from Cornell after playing on a Big Red squad that advanced to a regional final before losing to BU. Although it’s his first year with the program, he was selected as an assistant captain.

“We had something similar, I don’t know if it’s at this level, against Harvard,” said Malone of his time at Cornell. “But obviously BU-BC is one of the biggest college hockey rivalries there is in the country, and I’m very excited. All of the guys are super pumped and we’re going to be ready to go.”

BU defenseman Case McCarthy, a native of Clarence Center, N.Y., came back to play for the Terriers as a graduate senior and was selected as captain last fall.

“You really don’t understand it until you play in one of these games,” said McCarthy. “I think for myself, not being from the Massachusetts area, you always watch it on TV, watch the Beanpot, but once you play in a couple of these games, you understand the emotions that really go into it.”

Harvard's Ryan Healey, of Hull, is tied for the team lead in points (16) this season. Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Harvard looks to snap Cornell’s win streak

Speaking of Harvard-Cornell, they will conclude their series at the Bright-Landry Center Friday before the Crimson host Colgate on Saturday. Harvard’s first win of the season was a 3-2 upset of Cornell on Nov. 11. The Big Red have won four in a row, including a 3-2 overtime victory over Quinnipiac to improve to 10-4-3 and rise to 15th in the PairWise . . . Playing in home-and-home series this week are Northeastern and Merrimack, as well as Providence and UMass Lowell. New Hampshire heads to Vermont for a pair of games, and UConn gets a break from league action, playing Sacred Heart in the Connecticut Ice Tournament in Hartford on Friday. Quinnipiac will face Yale, with the winners facing off Saturday.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.