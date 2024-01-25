Celtics at Heat: Boston heads to Miami for the first time this season

The Celtics have yet to travel to Miami this season, but make no mistake, Boston knows the Heat all too well.
The Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat in last season’s Eastern Conference finals will be fresh in everyone’s minds. But so will Boston’s win in the teams’ first meeting of this season on Oct. 27.
Boston has won six of its last eight, and the Celtics have won two in a row since dropping their first home game of the season to the defending champion Nuggets on Friday. Boston is an NBA-best 34-10.
The Heat enter on a four-game losing streak, including a blowout loss at Orlando in which they scored a season-low 87 points.
Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV, radio: TNT, WBOS-FM 92.9
Line: Boston -6.5. O/U: 225.0.
CELTICS
Season record: 34-10. vs. spread: 22-20, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-22
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 3-7
HEAT
Season record: 24-20. vs. spread: 19-24, 1 push. Over/under: 18-26
Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 3-6, 1 push. Over/under: 2-8
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 120.3, Miami 110.5
Points allowed per game: Boston 110.6, Miami 110.5
Field goal percentage: Boston .475, Miami .463
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .451, Miami .473
3-point percentage: Boston .378, Miami .377
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .350, Miami .364
Stat of the day: The Heat’s 87-point outing against the Magic on Sunday was its lowest since December 12, 2022. The Celtics have scored at least 100 points in every game this season.
Notes: Rookie guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (14 points per game) missed Wednesday night’s matchup with the Grizzlies with a groin injury. ... Miami acquired guard Terry Rozier from the Hornets on Tuesday in exchange for guard Kyle Lowry. He scored 9 points in 29 minutes on the floor. Rozier, averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists — both career bests — in 30 games with the Hornets this season. ... The Heat sit in sixth place in the East, only out of the play-in tournament via tiebreakers and ten games behind the first-place Celtics. ... The Celtics played at Dallas without starting center Kristaps Porzingis (right knee inflammation) and backup forward Oshae Brissett (lower back strain). Boston has yet to release its injury report ahead of Thursday’s game.
