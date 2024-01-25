Celtics at Heat: Boston heads to Miami for the first time this season

The Celtics have yet to travel to Miami this season, but make no mistake, Boston knows the Heat all too well.

The Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat in last season’s Eastern Conference finals will be fresh in everyone’s minds. But so will Boston’s win in the teams’ first meeting of this season on Oct. 27.

Boston has won six of its last eight, and the Celtics have won two in a row since dropping their first home game of the season to the defending champion Nuggets on Friday. Boston is an NBA-best 34-10.