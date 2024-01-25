Celtics storm past the Heat, but Kristaps Porzingis injury leaves a black cloud

But this group was reconstructed and reinvigorated, and on Thursday it provided another loud example of why this season could be headed toward a better ending. Behind a blistering shooting night, the Celtics rolled to a 143-110 win.

That joyous moment ultimately just delayed the inevitable, however, as the Heat went to TD Garden, won Game 7 , and sent the Celtics into another uncertain summer.

MIAMI — The last time the Celtics came to this building, the night ended with Derrick White racing to the hoop and improbably converting a buzzer-beating putback that kept Boston’s season alive with a Game 6 Eastern Conference finals win.

The only thing that subdued the good vibes was the third-quarter ankle injury suffered by Kristaps Porzingis, who limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly while contesting a shot. He had 19 points before his departure.

Jayson Tatum took the court less than an hour after being named an All-Star Game starter and led the team with 26 points and eight rebounds. The Celtics shot 63.7 percent overall, 55 percent from the 3-point line, and 95 percent from the foul line.

Seven players scored in double figures and the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to have five players make at least three 3-pointers and two 2-pointers.

Bam Adebayo had 19 points for the Heat, who have lost five games in a row. Interestingly, this result makes the prospect of a first-round playoff matchup between these teams slightly more likely, with Miami slipping to seventh in the East.

Porzingis controlled the start, with the Celtics continuing to feed him at the foul-line area and allowing him to dominate when smaller players switched onto him. Porzingis had 14 first-quarter points and Brown drained a pair of contested 3-pointers, helping Boston race to an early 15-point lead while shooting a blistering 71.4 percent from the field.

The Celtics cooled off in the second quarter, but only slightly. And after committing four first-quarter turnovers they coughed up the ball just once the rest of the half. Boston’s ball movement was precise and urgent, leading to open, in-rhythm shots time and again.

The Heat lingered thanks to a lift from their bench, with Thomas Bryant and former Celtic Josh Richardson combining to go 6 for 7 from the field. A slam dunk by Bryant with 3:59 left pulled Miami within 60-53.

But Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla called timeout and leaned on his starters for the rest of the half. They stretched the lead back to 77-64 at the break.

Tatum was 3 for 8 from the field and 0 for 3 from the 3-point line in the first half. Stunningly, every other Celtic who attempted a shot made 62.5 percent or better. But Tatum was effective in other ways, most notably with his strong, physical drives to the rim that resulted in him going 8 for 8 from the foul line.

Tatum joined the shooting spree in the third quarter by draining three 3-pointers in a row. But there was little to celebrate on the last one.

With just over seven minutes left, Porzingis contested an Adebayo baseline jumper and landed awkwardly, turning his left ankle. He stayed on the ground as Boston played four-on-five at the other end.

At one point, Tatum turned and appeared to look for his teammate before draining his third 3-pointer, giving Boston a 98-76 lead. The Heat called timeout, and Porzingis limped to the locker room with assistance.

The Celtics appeared a bit unsettled after Porzingis’s departure. Miami pulled within 103-87 and had two wide-open 3-point looks that could have put some pressure on Boston. But both missed and the Celtics closed the quarter with a 10-3 surge to take a 113-90 lead to the fourth.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Al Horford and Payton Pritchard at the start of the period essentially finished off Miami.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.