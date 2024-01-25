fb-pixelDefending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats US Open winner Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka beats US Open winner Coco Gauff to reach Australian Open final

By The Associated PressUpdated January 25, 2024, 19 minutes ago
Coco Gauff plays a forehand return to Aryna Sabalenka during their semifinal match at the Australian Open.Andy Wong/Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and became the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 semifinal win on Thursday night.

She will meet Zheng Qinwen or Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s championship decider.

Sabalenka is on a 13-match roll at Melbourne Park, where she made her Grand Slam breakthrough last year. Serena Williams reached consecutive finals here in 2016 and ’17.

Boston Globe Today