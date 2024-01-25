Kane’s joins the Derrick White All-Star push by naming a doughnut after him

“It’s taking one of Kane’s Award-winning classic staples the Boston Cream doughnut and adding the team’s signature green and white colors for sprinkles and frosting,” the company said in a press release. “The green icing star encircling White’s #9 jersey number celebrates what should be White’s selection to the All-Star team one week from today.”

Starting on Thursday, the “White’s an All-Star” doughnut can be ordered at all three Kane’s locations in the area.

Kane’s Donuts is putting a spin on its Boston cream doughnut in honor of Celtics guard Derrick White, who is in the running for his first NBA All-Star selection.

The promotion ends on Feb. 1, which is when the All-Star reserves are announced. Starters are selected by the fans, players, and media, but the reserves are picked by NBA head coaches.

“Derrick White is having an All-Star-caliber year,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, according to WEEI. “It’s crazy he’s averaging one block per game – and he’s a guard. And they lead the league in blocks per game, so give a lot of credit to Derrick. He just continues to find ways to get better and impact winning.”

Head coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said last month that he believes White deserves a spot.

“He’s an All-Star,” Mazzulla said. “(He’s playing with) freedom, confidence, and empowerment from his teammates. A lot of the times when we want to settle the team down and we want to get to really good execution, we go to Derrick White pick and rolls.”

“His teammates are empowering him, he’s playing with a lot of confidence,” Mazzulla said. “And it’s one of the reasons why we feel so comfortable with him at the point, is because of what he can do.”

There are seven reserve spots in the Eastern Conference comprised of two guards, three frontcourt players and two wild card selections.

White finished seventh among Eastern Conference guards in the third return of the fan vote, which was released last week.

