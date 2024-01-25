EMass boys’ hockey: Piling up the points, Sandwich’s Chris Cardillo headlines Players of the Week

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich –– Cardillo kicked off an impressive week with a five-goal, three-assist effort in a 9-6 South Shore League win over Cohasset/Hull. The senior (23 goals, 36 points) contributed three third-period points (1 goal, 2 assists) in a 6-2 win over Abington.

Matt Cataldo, St. Sebastian’s –– The Brown commit from Norfolk scored five goals in a two-win week for the Arrows. The 6-foot, 200-pound left wing was one of five scorers in a 6-2 Independent School League win over Governor’s Academy before lighting the lamp four times in a 6-3 victory over Nobles.

Danny Collins, Winchester –– The senior captain scored both goals in a pivotal 2-0 Middlesex League Liberty win over No. 7 Reading. Collins kept his foot on the pedal, posting a goal and an assist in a 4-1 league win against Wakefield.