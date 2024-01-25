EMass boys’ hockey: Piling up the points, Sandwich’s Chris Cardillo headlines Players of the Week

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich –– Cardillo kicked off an impressive week with a five-goal, three-assist effort in a 9-6 South Shore League win over Cohasset/Hull. The senior (23 goals, 36 points) contributed three third-period points (1 goal, 2 assists) in a 6-2 win over Abington.
Matt Cataldo, St. Sebastian’s –– The Brown commit from Norfolk scored five goals in a two-win week for the Arrows. The 6-foot, 200-pound left wing was one of five scorers in a 6-2 Independent School League win over Governor’s Academy before lighting the lamp four times in a 6-3 victory over Nobles.
Danny Collins, Winchester –– The senior captain scored both goals in a pivotal 2-0 Middlesex League Liberty win over No. 7 Reading. Collins kept his foot on the pedal, posting a goal and an assist in a 4-1 league win against Wakefield.
Advertisement
Vinny D’Urso, Andover –– The sophomore posted a shutout against Lincoln-Sudbury, stonewalling 31 shots in a MVC/DCL Division I win for the Warriors. D’Urso followed with 20 saves in a 2-1 overtime league win over archrival Central Catholic.
Kyle Hart, Marblehead –– A junior forward, Hart was vital with two goals and an assist in a 5-2 nonleague win vs. Hopedale/Milford. His scoring touch persisted with a tally in a 3-1 Northeastern Conference triumph over Gloucester.
Luke Ryan, Scituate –– One of four Sailors to light the lamp in a 4-1 Patriot League Fisher victory against Pembroke, the junior forward took over in a 6-2 league win vs. Quincy, posting a hat trick.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.