fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: Riding an 11-game win streak, St. John’s still No. 1 in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: Riding an 11-game win streak, St. John’s still No. 1 in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2024, 48 minutes ago
Bruce Bennett/Getty

The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll remains intact, with St. John’s Prep holding firm for the third straight week on the back of 11 consecutive victories.

Xaverian picked up two key Catholic Conference wins over Catholic Memorial and BC High. Archbishop Williams has shown that it can win in many different fashions, triumphing in overtime in three of its last four contests.

Concord-Carlisle sits on the brink of the top 10 with a rematch against MVC/DCL Division II foe Tewksbury looming next Wednesday. Winchester, which owns key Middlesex League triumphs over Reading and Woburn, enters the poll for the first time this season.

Advertisement

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 25, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep11-1-01
2.Xaverian9-3-02
3.Archbishop Williams11-1-03
4.Catholic Memorial7-5-24
5.Pope Francis8-4-07
6.Arlington9-2-18
7.Reading7-3-06
8.Hingham7-4-19
9.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)9-4-15
10.Marshfield10-2-110
11.Concord-Carlisle13-0-014
12.Woburn9-2-012
13.Canton11-2-113
14.Tewksbury9-1-016
15.BC High4-8-011
16.Shrewsbury9-2-118
17.Westford10-1-119
18.Winchester7-5-0
19.Franklin7-6-015
20.Braintree4-5-117

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today