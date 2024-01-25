EMass boys’ hockey: Riding an 11-game win streak, St. John’s still No. 1 in Globe Top 20

The top four teams in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll remains intact, with St. John’s Prep holding firm for the third straight week on the back of 11 consecutive victories.

Xaverian picked up two key Catholic Conference wins over Catholic Memorial and BC High. Archbishop Williams has shown that it can win in many different fashions, triumphing in overtime in three of its last four contests.

Concord-Carlisle sits on the brink of the top 10 with a rematch against MVC/DCL Division II foe Tewksbury looming next Wednesday. Winchester, which owns key Middlesex League triumphs over Reading and Woburn, enters the poll for the first time this season.