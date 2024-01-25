Falcons reportedly will hire Raheem Morris as coach — so where does that leave Bill Belichick?

Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots earlier this month after 24 seasons, was one of several candidates who had two interviews with Atlanta ownership. However, the Falcons are poised to go with Morris, a former head coach with Tampa Bay.

That could very well be the case, as Thursday’s reports that the Falcons are set to hire Raheem Morris as their new head coach may mean that Belichick’s opportunities next season have hit a wall.

Will we see an NFL without Bill Belichick in 2024?

The 47-year-old Morris went 17-31 with the Buccaneers from 2009-11. He also posted a 4-7 mark as head coach with the Falcons on an interim basis in 2020. He was serving as the defensive coordinator for the Rams, a position he had held since the start of the 2021 season.

Advertisement

Belichick, 71, won six Super Bowls and nine AFC championships with New England.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Morris will replace Arthur Smith, who was fired after the Falcons finished 7-10 this season. He was 21-30 in three years. Other candidates who had second interviews with the Falcons included Houston offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

With Atlanta off the board, two head coaching vacancies remain: Washington and Seattle. However, it’s not believed that Belichick has had any contact with those ownership groups yet. Belichick is among an impressive group of available coaching candidates on the market that includes Slowik, Evero, Mike Vrabel, Pete Carroll, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, and Dan Quinn.

Belichick needs 15 wins to pass Don Shula for the all-time NFL record; including playoffs, Shula is at 347, while Belichick is at 333.

In his farewell address in Foxborough Jan. 11, Belichick did not hint at his future plans, saying only, “I’ll always be a Patriot, I look forward to coming back here, but at this time, you know, we’re going to move on.”

Advertisement

However, Patriots owner Robert Kraft did allude to the possibility of Belichick coaching elsewhere, saying, “It will be difficult to see him in a cutoff hoodie on the sideline, but I will always wish him continued success — except when he’s playing our beloved Patriots.”

If Belichick does end up sitting out in 2024, it would mark the first time since the 1974 season — the year before he took his first NFL job as a special assistant with the Baltimore Colts — that he has not been involved in the league as a head or assistant coach.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.