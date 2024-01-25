Hingham and Wellesley earn top seeds for Ed Burns Coffee Cup boys’ hockey tournament

The Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament, named after the legendary former Arlington hockey coach, starts Sunday, with games in Arlington and Canton. Cam Kerry

The brackets for the third Ed Burns Coffee Pot boys’ hockey tournament for public school programs were released Thursday, with the seedings based on the latest MIAA Power Rankings.

The first round will be played Sunday: all games in the Peter Doherty division will be played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, with the Canton Ice House hosting Walter Brinn division matchups.