Hingham and Wellesley earn top seeds for Ed Burns Coffee Cup boys’ hockey tournament

The brackets for the third Ed Burns Coffee Pot boys’ hockey tournament for public school programs were released Thursday, with the seedings based on the latest MIAA Power Rankings.
The first round will be played Sunday: all games in the Peter Doherty division will be played at Ed Burns Arena in Arlington, with the Canton Ice House hosting Walter Brinn division matchups.
The 2022 Doherty division victors, Marshfield, take on defending champion Arlington in a matchup of two very proud programs. Tewksbury and Winchester, who battled for the Brinn division championship last season, renew acquaintances. Hingham, which fell in the Doherty division championship the past two seasons, claimed the top overall seed.
Advertisement
Peter Doherty Division
Sunday at Ed Burns Arena, Reading
No. 1 Hingham (7-4-1) vs. No. 8 Franklin (7-6-0), 12 p.m.
No. 4 Canton (11-2-1) vs. No. 5 Reading (7-3-0), 2 p.m.
No. 3 Arlington (9-2-1) vs. No. 6 Marshfield (10-2-1), 4 p.m.
No. 2 Tewksbury (9-1-0) vs. No. 7 Winchester (7-5-0), 6 p.m.
Walter Brinn Division
Sunday at Canton Ice House
No. 1 Wellesley (8-2-2) vs. No. 8 Walpole (1-7-1), 12 p.m.
No. 3 Weymouth (5-4-1) vs. No. 6 Norwood (7-1-1), 12:20 p.m.
No. 2 Braintree (4-5-1) vs. No. 7 Chelmsford (2-8-1), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Belmont (4-6-1) vs. No. 5 Framingham (4-6-1), 2:20 p.m.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.