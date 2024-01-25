If Jerod Mayo means what he says, Patriots fans should be concerned about the future

The first worrisome comment came Monday morning in an interview with WEEI. Mayo was asked whether the Patriots will start spending more cash on the roster.

Perhaps Mayo was just having fun and shouldn’t be taken 100 percent literally. If he’s serious, though, Patriots fans should be concerned that the organization hasn’t learned from any of its recent mistakes.

Since being introduced as Patriots head coach last week, Jerod Mayo already has proven that he’s going to be a lot more fun and transparent than his predecessor, Bill Belichick. But a couple of his statements have me scratching my head.

“We’re bringing in talent, 1,000 percent,” Mayo said. “We have a lot of cap space and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash.”

On the surface, it’s a perfectly reasonable answer. The Patriots ranked 31st in cash spending in 2023, 27th in 2022, and 32nd in 2020. Mayo is taking over a team that has some of the worst talent in the NFL, particularly on offense. And the Patriots indeed have plenty of cash to burn, entering 2024 with the third-most cap space and the second-lowest cap commitments in the NFL.

But what Mayo is implying is the exact wrong course the Patriots should take. He’s implying that they are going to charge into free agency holding wads of cash and screaming, “Come and get it!” to the top veteran players available.

Which would be a major mistake.

Hopefully someone in Foxborough remembers all the way back to 2021. Robert Kraft probably does, based on his previous comments.

The Patriots spent wildly that year, doling out more than $175 million in full guarantees to 25 free agents. They signed not one but the top two available tight ends in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. They brought in a vertical threat in Nelson Agholor, shored up the protection with Trent Brown, and beefed up the pass rush with Matthew Judon. The Patriots ranked No. 3 in cash spending in 2021.

But all that spending didn’t produce a single playoff win and led to this season’s 4-13 record. The Patriots found a few good players — Judon and Henry have been valuable contributors — but they mostly overpaid for mediocre talent, built a locker room of mercenaries, and had little culture or talent to speak of by 2023.

The Patriots brought in Nelson Agholor in 2021, a year they were third in the league in spending. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It was a stark reminder of how building football teams through free agency almost never works. You are paying A-level prices for B-level talent, players who are available only because their original teams didn’t want to pay them. The 2023 season was one of the worst as far as offseason free agents making a big impact. The Patriots experienced it with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Riley Reiff.

Yes, the Patriots have to spend money this offseason. They probably should get a veteran quarterback no matter what they do in the draft, and it would be fine to reinforce the offensive and defensive lines.

But if they are serious about rebuilding a sustainable contender, they need to have two priorities: retaining their own players and the draft.

Drafting, developing, and re-signing your players is the best way to build a winner while also meeting the NFL’s spending requirements. Across the league, the top contracts almost always go to players whose teams never let them see unrestricted free agency. Kraft knows this.

“To be good in this league, you’ve got to draft well,” Kraft said last March. “Given the salary cap, and the value of people you draft, as opposed to hiring them as free agents, that’s where your greatest return comes from.”

The Patriots got away from that model over the last half-decade, leading to the wild spending of 2021 and today’s roster problems.

No more letting Jakobi Meyers, Joe Thuney, and Ted Karras leave for greener pastures. That means re-signing free agents Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Kendrick Bourne, and Anfernee Jennings, even if they aren’t perfect.

And the focus this spring needs to be on the draft. The Patriots have squandered too many picks over the last decade, and the importance of this year’s draft can’t be overstated. They need to nail the No. 3 pick and find talent throughout all seven rounds.

Which leads to the second troubling statement from Mayo. Speaking with WBZ, Mayo was asked about that No. 3 pick.

“We’re going to draft the best player for a position that is very important,” Mayo said while chuckling. “You put the pieces together.”

Even a 4-year-old could solve this puzzle. Mayo is implying that the Patriots will take a quarterback at No. 3.

Which, hey — great. They obviously need one.

The Patriots are in a position to select one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft, which includes USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Sean M. Haffey/Getty

But it would be organizational malpractice for the Patriots to zero in on a quarterback without considering wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a potentially generational talent who may not even be available at No. 3.

While quarterback is the most important position in the NFL, the quickest way to sink an organization is to overdraft and overcommit to one (Mac Jones, anyone?). Wide receiver is a close No. 2 in importance, and Harrison is the type of elite playmaker who could improve the offense no matter who is throwing him passes.

Mayo walked back his comment a bit, saying, “We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team … Offensive line. Receiver. Quarterback. Pick your choice.”

But he also said, “You always want to have a quarterback that can extend plays,” which sounds a lot like Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.

If Caleb Williams and Drake Maye go 1-2, and the Patriots determine that Daniels is the best player for the organization, then, by all means, vaya con Dios. But it would be irresponsible if the Patriots don’t first turn over every stone to determine that Daniels at No. 3 is better than taking Harrison and finding a quarterback later.

Hopefully Mayo is just having fun in these interviews, still in that honeymoon phase of becoming an NFL head coach at age 37. Or maybe he is playing three-dimensional chess and is laying booby traps.

But if the Patriots plan to spend wildly in free agency and lock in on quarterback at No. 3 no matter what, they will have learned nothing.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.