Kristaps Porzingis exits Celtics game vs. Heat with left ankle sprain

Kristaps Porzingis left the Celtics’ game against the Heat on Thursday night with a left ankle sprain. He was listed as doubtful to return.

With 6:53 left in the third quarter, Porzingis leaped to contest a baseline shot from Bam Adebayo and landed on Adebayo’s foot, rolling his ankle in the process.

Porzingis crumpled to the court and didn’t head down the court to play offense on the following possession, instead gingerly walking over to the Celtics’ bench before being helped into the locker room at the next stoppage.