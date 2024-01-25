MIAA’s Tournament Management tables vote on changing margin of victory for lacrosse from 10 to seven goals

Belmont assistant principal Dan O’Brien and Mt. Greylock athletic director Lindsay Von Holtz presented arguments on behalf of their respective sport committees for changing the MOV in boys’ and girls’ lacrosse — from 10 goals to five goals — citing player safety concerns at the end of games, and the importance of getting more student-athletes into games down the stretch.

In a virtual meeting Thursday morning, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee tabled a vote on changing the maximum margin of victory criteria for the boys’ and girls’ lacrosse power rankings formulas, and declined to vote on adding a component for wins and losses to the football power rankings.

Advertisement

During a 45-minute spirited discussion, the committee adjusted the recommendation to a compromise of six or seven goals.

The added component to consider — both members pointed out — is that erasing a 10-goal deficit in lacrosse requires many more possessions than a 10-point deficit in basketball, or a 14-point deficit in football, which are the current maximums in those sports.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“If you’re up seven, the game is over, but if you’re up five it might still be a game,” said Concord-Carlisle boys’ lacrosse coach Tom Dalicandro, entering his 24th season. “But I’d much rather have six or seven [goals] than 10, and I don’t think you can find a coach to disagree with that. It just doesn’t feel right to balance it when you’re trying to get more kids in the game, but you know if you don’t get the best score for your team, you’re hurting your seeding down the line.”

Wellesley athletic director John Brown (District 7) and Scituate AD Scott Paine (District 9) asserted that they needed time to consult with their respective districts before voting on the change. The TMC voted, 12-0, to table a decision until their next meeting on Feb. 29.

Advertisement

“Our job is to represent our district and if we don’t have the answer as to what we’re voting on here, I don’t think it’s fair to make this vote,” said Brown. “I’ve voted against personal interest many times because it’s what my district wants. I agree it should be [seven goals], but that’s not the point here.”

Sport committees can take the next month to show examples of how a change to the formula might affect power rankings going forward.

With spring schedules already set for some teams, it is unlikely any changes would be implemented in 2024, so any changes made on Feb. 29 would likely apply to the 2025 spring season.

The TMC discussed a proposed tweak to the football power rankings, which would add a third column for wins and losses to factor into a formula that currently combines strength of schedule and margin of victory.

In December, the committee voted, 12-4, against adopting the change after MIAA assistant director/technology Jim Clark presented how the tweak could change rankings. Clark opened the discussion Thursday, and TMC members re-asserted their concern that awarding points for wins would lead teams to create easier schedules, instead of going all out for strength of schedule ratings.

No member motioned to vote on the proposal.

Marshfield advanced it to the Division 2 Super Bowl after starting 1-2 against tough nonleague competition. For head coach Chris Arouca, tweaking the formula to boost wins over losses would not have changed his approach to scheduling.

Advertisement

“I can only speak for our program, but it wouldn’t change anything for us,” Arouca said. “To me, anyway, there are no easy wins. Our kids like competing and they like playing in those big games. We had a lot of juniors in new roles and they were able to play against those top teams and see that they belong on the same field.”











