PWHL Boston well represented on US roster for upcoming Rivalry Series vs. Canada

Knight, Keller and Frankel return from the previous Rivalry Series games, having helped the US earn a 3-0-1 advantage over Canada.

Forwards Hilary Knight and Taylor Girard, defenders Megan Keller and Emily Brown, and netminder Aerin Frankel are on the team.

Five players from PWHL Boston made the latest American roster for the ongoing US-Canada Rivalry Series.

Girard and Brown, both 25, are making their senior national team debuts. Girard, a hardworking forward from Macomb, Mich., was drafted No. 1 in the 2021 PHF draft (Connecticut) out of Quinnipiac, but has never played for Team USA at any level. Brown, a defensive stopper from Blaine, Minn., suited up in the 2016 Under-18 Women’s World Junior Championship.

Locals in the Rivalry Series mix include mainstay Alex Carpenter (North Reading), who leads the PWHL in scoring (3-5–8 in six games), and Toronto defender Kali Flanagan, who last played on the national team in 2021, when she played two games on the My Why Tour.

Also, veteran Kendall Coyne Schofield, ex-of Northeastern and the captain of PWHL Minnesota, returns to international action after giving birth in July.

This is an all-PWHL team, compared to the more youthful squad that competed in December. College stars like Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H.) and Casey O’Brien (Aquinnah) were not selected because they’re heading toward postseason competition with their schools.

Canada has yet to release its roster.

The final three games of the series are at 8 p.m. Feb. 7 (Saskatoon, Sask.), 8 p.m. Feb. 9 (Regina, Sask.) and 2 p.m. Feb. 11 (St. Paul, Minn.). NHL Network will carry the action.

The first two games of the series were contested in November, the next two in December. The Americans are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss on Dec. 16 in Sarnia, Ontario.

This is the fourth season of the Rivalry Series, which was introduced in 2018-19 as a three-game set.

