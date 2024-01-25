Senators captain Brady Tkachuk ‘a carbon copy’ of his power forward father

And like his father, Keith , he’s happy to knock your block off if you try to impede his progress to the net front.

Watching Brady move on the ice it’s easy to see why he reminds so many of Pops.

From his days at Malden Catholic and Boston University through his decorated 18-year NHL career, Keith was a player that drew your eye.

He possessed a special skill set that allowed him to play with finesse and force. Keith collected 538 goals, 1,065 points, and 2,219 penalty minutes.

Advertisement

His 10 career Gordie Howe hat tricks (a goal, an assist, and a fight) place him sixth on the all-time list, according to thehockeywriters.com.

Heading into Thursday night’s game against the Bruins, Brady had 144 goals, 312 points, and 588 PIMs in five-plus seasons. So far, he has one career Gordie Howe to his credit.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Well, he sure plays with an edge like his dad did. His dad was an outstanding player,” Senators coach Jacques Martin said. “Brady, he’s a great player, but I think he’s still making improvements in his game and brings great leadership on our team. So, it’s nice to have somebody that plays hard, plays a physical game, plays that way every night, so he’s a big boost.”

Being compared to his father rates as a high compliment for Brady.

“I understand [the comparisons],” he said before the game. “He’s known to be one of the best power forwards of all time. So, if somebody were to say that to me, I definitely take that as an honor and something that I use to motivate me to accomplish goals and kind of get up to his caliber. So, I’m lucky that I’m able to have him day in and day out to give me advice for stuff like that. So, I’ll always take that advice and use that in the next couple games.”

Advertisement

The younger Tkachuk said the fatherly advice can take many forms.

“He’s just so smart that he sees how the game is now and how I could implement myself in different situations during the game and he notices that and always kind of helps raise awareness, different situations where I could use my body in a different way than I guess guys can,” said Brady. “So, I’m very lucky to have that and I am able to use that.”

Though Brady grew up in the St. Louis suburbs, he has lots of Massachusetts connections and said Boston “has a place in my heart.”

Among his cousins are Billerica’s Tom Fitzgerald, now the Devils general manager, and Kevin and the late Jimmy Hayes of Dorchester. In addition, like his dad, Brady played one year at BU.

He still spends his summers on Cape Cod — a family tradition since before he was born — when he trades in his hockey stick for golf clubs.

“We’re at The Ridge Club in Sandwich,” said Brady, the Senators captain. “It’s always a great track and we have a great time playing there.”

Break in sight

Jeremy Swayman (15-3-7) was between the pipes for the Bruins, likely his last game action until next week’s All-Star Game in Toronto.

Advertisement

Winger Jakub Lauko and defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk were the scratches.

Thursday was the eighth back-to-back scenario for the Bruins. In their previous sets they’ve swept three times, been swept three times, and split once.

“Yeah, having good depth is really good,” coach Jim Montgomery said pregame, when asked about the keys to success on back-to-backs. “Managing the game is really important. Yo’ve got to have short shifts. You can’t overextend. And then the last part is going to be [having] good starts.”

Welcome visitor

Former Bruins coach Claude Julien, who helped guide the club to the Stanley Cup title in 2011, visited with some of his ex-players before the game . . . A hot topic in this region is getting a new arena built for the Senators closer to downtown. Currently under discussion by the National Capital Commission is a project in the LeBreton Flats area. Martin said the current facility, the Canadian Tire Centre, “has served its purpose.” . . . Rafter check: The Senators have four retired numbers: Chris Phillips (4), Frank Finnigan (8), Daniel Alfredsson (11), and Chris Neil (25) . . . Alfredsson is one of Martin’s assistants . . . The Bruins are off Friday and have a matinee in Philadelphia Saturday before the All-Star break. When they return, they will start a season-long seven-game homestand beginning with Calgary Feb. 6 . . . Song of the night: “Hate It Or Love It,” by The Game (featuring 50 Cent).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.