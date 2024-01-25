Seniors Lauren Wilson and Linda Jallow combine to rally Lynn Classical girls’ basketball in a Greater Boston League victory over Lynn English

“Two seniors, playing their last game against Lynn English, and they just refused to let us lose,” said Lynn Classical coach Tom Sawyer.

Facing a 4-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, Wilson and Jallow rallied the Rams (9-2) by scoring 14 of the team’s 17 points in the final frame, including a string of baskets with four minutes to go that gave Lynn Classical a lead they would not surrender.

Playing their final game against their fierce Greater Boston League rivals from Lynn English, senior guard Lauren Wilson and senior forward Linda Jallow carried the Lynn Classical girls’ basketball team to a 53-44 comeback victory at Lynn English High on Thursday night.

Jallow led four Classical players in double figures with a team-high 14 points while Wilson, one of team’s primary ballhandlers, had 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Lynn Classical’s Linda Jallow (No. 25) refused to turnover the ball against the strong-armed defensive tactics of Lynn English's Saniya Patton (left, No. 31) in the Rams' 53-44 victory. Laurie Swope

Wilson missed the first meeting against the Bulldogs (5-9) this season, a 56-45 home loss, on January 2, but returned to help unlock the Bulldogs’ high-pressure defense. Junior Keisha Perez, Wilson’s backcourt mate, scored 12 points to go along with 7 steals.

Trailing in the fourth, the Rams turned the Bulldogs’ style against them, pressing for the entire quarter and forcing turnovers that turned into points. “The kids didn’t give in,” Sawyer said.

Freshman Divine Egbuta, Jallow’s frontcourt teammate, added 13 points and hauled in 10 rebounds.

“You see kids from each team hanging out before the game, they all know each other from when they were young,” Sawyer said. “But once the game starts, they compete like no other game, effort and intensity are at all an all-time high.”

Lynn Classical’s Divine Egbuta (left, No. 20) and Linda Jallow (right, No. 25) spring a double-team trap on Lynn English’s Saniya Patton (center). Laurie Swope

With the win, the Rams, whose historic 20-0 run last year was halted in postseason play by a close preliminary-round loss to Algonquin, clinched a berth in the state tournament.

“That really is the beautiful part about this win,” Sawyer said.

Sam Robb O'Hagan can be reached at sam.robbohagan@globe.com.