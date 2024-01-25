Wes Unseld Jr. is removed as Wizards coach and given front office role

Team president Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. At 7-36, Washington is in 14th place out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games; they host the Utah Jazz Thursday night.

WASHINGTON — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team, which has the second-fewest wins in the NBA.

Keefe joined the team in July after spending the past two seasons as an assistant with Brooklyn. He has also been on staffs with Oklahoma City and the Knicks. He started his NBA career as a video coordinator with the Spurs, who won a championship in 2007.

Advertisement

Keefe is a native of Winchester, Mass., and starred at Winchester High School. He also is a former assistant coach for Bryant.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The Wizards said they will conduct a search for a full-time coach in the offseason.

“After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team,” Winger said. “Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community.”

Unseld, 48, is the son of franchise legend and Hall of Famer Wes Unseld, who helped the then-Bullets win the 1978 NBA title. The Wizards went 77-130 with Unseld Jr. as coach.

“I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards,” Unseld Jr said. “I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization’s continued progress.”