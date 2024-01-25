South Korean police say a lawmaker has been injured in an attack with a rock-like object

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say a governing party lawmaker is being treated at a Seoul hospital after being attacked by an unidentified man who struck her head with a rock-like object.

A police official in Seoul’s Apgujeong district said a suspect was arrested at the scene after the attack Thursday on lawmaker Bae Hyunjin in southern Seoul.

The severity of Bae’s injury wasn’t immediately clear. The police official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to talk to the media, said Bae was conscious as she was being taken to the hospital.