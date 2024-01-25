US is watching North Korea for signs of lethal military action

While the officials added that they did not see an imminent risk of a full-scale war on the Korean Peninsula, Kim could carry out strikes in a way that he thinks would avoid rapid escalation.

The officials have assessed that Kim’s recent harder line is part of a pattern of provocations, but that his declarations have been more aggressive than previous statements and should be taken seriously.

WASHINGTON — North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, could take some form of lethal military action against South Korea in the coming months after having shifted to a policy of open hostility, US officials say.

They pointed to North Korea’s shelling of a South Korean island in 2010 as an example. The two sides exchanged artillery fire, resulting in the reported deaths of troops on both sides as well as civilians in the South, but both militaries soon stopped.

Jonathan Finer, the White House deputy national security adviser, said at an Asia Society forum in Washington on Thursday that North Korea had “chosen to continue going down a very negative path.”

Kim’s more aggressive posture has been evident through a series of actions this month. On Wednesday, the North fired several cruise missiles from its west coast into the sea, the South Korean military said. Kim’s government announced Jan. 14 that it had tested a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile tipped with a hypersonic warhead. And on Jan. 5, his military fired hundreds of artillery shells into waters near South Korean islands, forcing some residents to seek shelter.

At the same time, Kim has decided to formally abandon a longtime official goal of peaceful reunification with South Korea, the North Korean state news media announced Jan. 16. Kim had signaled the move for months and said in a speech the day before that conciliatory references to unity with the Republic of Korea, as the South is officially known, must be removed from the constitution.

“We can specify in our constitution the issue of completely occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming the ROK and annexing it as a part of the territory of our ​republic in case a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said.

He has repeatedly denounced the three-way security pact announced in August by President Biden, President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

The confluence of Kim’s policy shift and the projectile firings has caught the attention of US officials who monitor North Korea, which has a nuclear weapons program and is under harsh United Nations sanctions. Kim’s moves also appear to be shutting the door, for now, on any chance of diplomacy with the United States, which he has shunned since his face-to-face talks with President Donald Trump failed in 2019.

And US officials say the North Korean leader is likely feeling emboldened because of his growing partnership with Russia.

“The statements and policy changes are part of a broader strategy to destabilize and create anxiety,” said Jean H. Lee, a fellow at the East-West Center in Honolulu. She added that she thought Kim could take military action in an area like the West Sea, or Yellow Sea, where there are South Korean islands — including the one that Kim’s father shelled in 2010 — and where the North disputes a maritime border.

Two North Korea specialists argued in an article this month that the situation on the Korean Peninsula “is more dangerous than it has been at any time since early June 1950,” when Kim’s grandfather decided to invade the South.

In the article, which US government analysts and policy makers have read, the authors wrote that based on their interpretation of recent statements, Kim had “made a strategic decision to go to war.”

But so far, US agencies have not detected concrete signs that North Korea is gearing up for combat or a major war, according to US officials interviewed for this article, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence and diplomatic matters.

One official said North Korea’s decision to send large numbers of older artillery shells and smaller numbers of more modern ballistic missiles to Russia for its war in Ukraine showed that Kim was not preparing for a prolonged conflict with the South. A leader planning for a major military operation would hoard his stocks of missiles and artillery shells, the official said.

A missile and artillery barrage of South Korea or a land invasion would almost certainly mean war with the United States. The US military defended South Korea during the Korean War, which never officially ended but halted when an armistice was signed in 1953. Nearly 30,000 US troops are based in South Korea.

Kim probably believes he can control any escalation, US officials said. When North Korea shelled Yeonpyeong Island in 2010, the South Korean military retaliated, but the two sides quickly ended their artillery exchange.

Earlier that year, 46 sailors died when a South Korean warship sank off the country’s west coast; an investigation by international experts concluded a few months after that the warship had been hit by a torpedo fired by a North Korean submarine. South Korea imposed sanctions on the North, which had denied any role in the episode, but did not carry out any military strikes. During naval skirmishes in 1999 and 2002, both Koreas were also careful not to escalate into a full-blown war by keeping their interactions proportional.

North Korea can decimate cities in South Korea and kill US troops on the peninsula using conventional weapons. The South and the United States also have the means to quickly destroy Pyongyang, the North’s capital, and military sites across the country.

North Korea has enough fissile material, mostly highly enriched uranium, for about 50 to 60 nuclear warheads, said Siegfried S. Hecker, a scientist at Stanford University who co-wrote the recent article on Kim going to a war footing.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.