US, sensing opportunity, makes new push for Gaza cease-fire

Any new deal would probably include phased releases of hostages, although the White House is hoping that a more ambitious one, possibly leading to the release of all of the remaining hostages, might be possible. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive diplomacy.

US officials said Israel’s apparent willingness to agree to a cessation of hostilities in return for the release of more hostages being held in Gaza has created a new opening for negotiations.

CIA Director William Burns plans to travel to Europe to meet with senior Israeli, Egyptian, and Qatari officials, in a sign that the United States is pushing to secure a deal to release the hostages being held in the Gaza Strip and broker a prolonged cease-fire, according to US officials.

Burns and David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, helped broker a deal in November that led to a weeklong pause in the fighting and the release of more than 100 hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel. The talks were mediated by Qatar, which was negotiating with Hamas, as well as by Egypt.

Barnea and Burns are set to meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Abbas Kamel, head of Egypt’s intelligence service, for the renewed talks. US officials would not reveal the precise location of the meeting for security purposes, and requested that the precise timing of Burns trip not be disclosed.

At least some of the officials last met in Warsaw in December, but those discussions stalled over Hamas’s insistence that the remaining hostages be released in exchange for a permanent cease-fire and larger prisoner releases. Israel rejected any permanent cease-fire and was pushing for a shorter pause in fighting.

US officials said Israel was now proposing a 60-day pause in the fighting in exchange for a phased release of hostages. That proposal, the US officials said, could provide a basis for renewed talks. News of Burns’s travel was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

The Biden administration is eager to cut a deal that will halt the fighting for longer than the one-week pause that began in November and provide some breathing room to figure out what comes next.

The talks were set to begin amid tensions between Israel and Qatar, which this week accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hurting efforts to release the hostages after a leaked recording appeared to catch him criticizing the country.

In a recording that aired on Israeli television Tuesday, a voice that appears to be Netanyahu’s calls Qatar’s role as a mediator “problematic” because of its relationship with Hamas and criticizes the United States for extending its military presence in Qatar.

“These remarks if validated, are irresponsible and destructive to the efforts to save innocent lives, but are not surprising,” a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson, Majed al-Ansari, said in a statement on social media Wednesday.

He said that if the remarks were confirmed, Netanyahu would be “obstructing and undermining the mediation process, for reasons that appear to serve his political career instead of prioritizing saving innocent lives, including Israeli hostages.”

Netanyahu did not publicly respond to the Qatari comments.

Netanyahu said on Sunday he would not accept a deal for a permanent cease-fire that left Hamas in control of Gaza. He has been under pressure from the right wing of his government to take more aggressive military action in Gaza, even as a debate rises about the feasibility of both eradicating Hamas and negotiating the release of the hostages.

About 240 people were taken hostage during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, which killed an estimated 1,200 people. Israel has responded with a furious onslaught in Gaza in a war that has killed more than 25,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. More than 100 people are still being held captive in Gaza, according to the Israelis.

On Thursday, families of some of the hostages tried to block aid from entering Gaza at a border crossing, as Gaza residents waiting for aid in the enclave were killed in a strike, according to local health officials. Photos from the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza showed a small group of demonstrators holding signs with the faces of hostages.

It was not immediately clear how many, if any, aid trucks had been blocked or forced to reroute by the demonstration. But a day earlier, Israeli protesters at the Kerem Shalom crossing held up aid trucks for several hours, according to the United Nations. As a result, only nine trucks were able to enter there, and 114 were forced to reroute to Egypt and enter through another crossing, at Rafah, the UN said.

Relatives of the hostages have been taking more confrontational actions in recent weeks, storming into the Israeli parliament, taking over highways and staging protests outside Netanyahu’s homes.

The Israelis protesting at the border believe that stopping aid from reaching Gaza will raise pressure on Hamas to release the hostages.

As the Israelis demonstrated at the border, a strike hit a crowd of Palestinians who were waiting for aid trucks at a traffic circle in Gaza City, the largest city in the north, killing multiple people and injuring scores of others, local health authorities said.

Gaza’s health ministry blamed Israel for the strike. The Israeli military said it was looking into it but would not immediately comment further.

Yousef al-Riashi, who lives near the circle, said he had seen many wounded people being taken from the area by ambulances, vans and donkey carts. He said people had been going to the area regularly to try to get food from the few aid trucks that passed by.

With virtually no commercial goods available inside Gaza, its 2.2 million residents rely on aid to survive, according to the UN, which has warned that the half of the population is at risk of starvation.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.