Author readings around Boston through Feb. 3

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY JAN. 29
- Wayne M. Miller (”Burn Boston Burn: The Largest Arson Case in the History of the Country”) will discuss and sign copies of his new book at 6 p.m. at the Codman Square branch of the Boston Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- Annie Prescott (”Conversations with a River”) will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. at Lakeville Public Library.
- Sammy Savos (”The Girl Who Sang: A Holocaust Memoir of Hope and Survival”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Jenny L. Howe (”On The Plus Side”) will be in conversation with Alechia Dow at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY JAN. 30
- Rachel L. Swarns (”The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the Catholic Church”) will be in conversation with Stephanie McCurry virtually at 6 p.m. through the Boston Public Library. (Registration is required.)
- MarcyKate Connolly and Kathryn Holmes (”The Thirteenth Circle”) will be in conversation with Rajani LaRocca at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Annie Cardi (”Red”) will be in conversation with Margaret H. Willison at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman and Dr. John Gottman (”Fight Right: How Successful Couples Turn Conflict Into Connection”) will be in conversation with Dr. Brené Brown and answer audience questions virtually at 7 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith (Registration is required.)
- Jill McCorkle (”Old Crimes: And Other Stories”) will be in conversation with Jayne Anne Phillips at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Ilyon Woo (”Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom”) will be in conversation with Anna Kuchment at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Marc-David Munk (”Urgent Calls from Distant Places: An Emergency Doctor’s Notes about Life and Death on the Frontiers of East Africa”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books in Newton.
- Ani Gjika (”An Unruled Body”) will be in conversation with Yasmile Ameli at 7 p.m. at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley. (Registration is required.)
WEDNESDAY JAN. 31
- Linnea Axelsson (“Ædnan”) will discuss her book at 6 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop (Registration is required.)
- Literary translator Angela Rodel will join Claire Messud to discuss “The Case of Cem” by Vera Mutafchieva at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Martha Collins and Nguyen Ba Chung will read the poetry of Tue Sy at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Registration for in-person and virtual attendance is required.)
- David Nicholson (”The Garretts of Columbia: A Black South Carolina Family from Slavery to the Dawn of Integration”) will be in conversation with Randall Kennedy at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Jon Clinch (”The General and Julia”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley. (Registration is required.)
THURSDAY FEB. 1
- Alysia Abbott (”Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father”) will read from her book at 5:30 p.m. at MassArt’s Design and Media Center.
- Karen Pinchin (”Kings of Their Own Ocean”) will be in conversation with Lizzie Stark and host an audience Q&A at 6 p.m. at Wild Child (Tickets are $40.)
- Antonia Hylton (”Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum”) will be in conversation with Jesse McCarthy at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Public Library (Registration is required. Tickets are free; a ticket incuding a copy of the book is $31.88.)
- Linnea Axelsson (”Ædnan”) will be in conversation with Tryggve Fossum and Juliana Gagné at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Registration for in-person attendance may be required.)
- Carmen Fields (”Going Back to T-Town: The Ernie Fields Territory Big Band”) will be in conversation with Tessil Collins at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
FRIDAY FEB. 2
- Maria Hummel (”Goldenseal”) will be in conversation with Katherine A. Sherbrooke at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Dr. Jen Gunter (”Blood: The Science, Medicine, and Mythology of Menstruation”) will be in conversation with Dr. Bonnie Talbert at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre (Tickets are $10, or $35 including a copy of the book.)
- Karen M. McManus (”One of Us Is Back”) and Kendall Kulper (”A Starlet’s Secret to a Sensational Afterlife”) will discuss their books at 7 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Hank Phillippi Ryan (”One Wrong Word”) will be in conversation with Tess Gerritsen at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is required.)
SATURDAY FEB. 3
- Michelle Gabow (”Go Play in Traffic: A Writer’s Life”) and Amy Hoffman (”Dot & Ralfie”) will read and discuss their books at 2 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Jamaica Plain branch.