Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are working on a movie together (again)

Affleck and Damon will also produce “Animals” via their company Artists Equity, with the script penned by Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray. No other plot or release date details have been revealed.

According to Variety , the best friends and filmmakers are working on a crime thriller about kidnapping called “Animals,” which has been acquired by the streaming giant. Affleck will only be behind the camera this time around, as the film’s director, with Damon set to star.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are teaming up again for a new movie set to stream on Netflix.

The Cambridge natives, who famously broke out in Hollywood with their 1998 Oscar-winning hit “Good Will Hunting,” have teamed up a lot in recent years. Affleck directed and starred in “Air,” the 2023 sports drama about the rise of Michael Jordan’s iconic Nike sneaker, alongside Damon.

The duo is also currently producing together on the film “The Instigators,” which Damon stars in as well opposite Casey Affleck. The heist thriller for Apple TV+ recently wrapped up production Boston, with Damon meeting with Boston’s Mayor Michelle Wu during filming in December.

Affleck and Damon both starred in director Ridley Scott’s 2021 historical epic “The Last Duel.”

“I love Matt, he’s my best friend, and we just looked at each other at one point and said, ‘Why in the world are we not doing more stuff together?,’” Affleck told the Globe in an interview last year. “We’re old enough now to look back at 25 years and go, well, who you spend your time with at work turns out to make up a very big part of the quality of your life.”

