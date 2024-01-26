H.W. Brands reminds us that the nation was ever thus

That era would come later. But in the decades before — the decades when the young country abandoned its first governing charter, drafted its Constitution, and set out on its national life — the politicians of early America fought fiercely. So when H.W. Brands, the prolific historian, employs the phrase “the brawling birth of American politics” in the subtitle of his “Founding Partisans,” he is doing more than seeking to appeal to a contemporary reading public bathed in the brawls of modern American politics. He is reminding Americans that the evolution from Revolution to Constitution, and from President George Washington to President Thomas Jefferson, was no tranquil passage.

The big states fought against the small states in the Constitutional Convention. Slaveholders tangled with those who owned no slaves. Alexander Hamilton battled Thomas Jefferson over basic philosophical issues. James Madison assailed the Alien and Sedition Acts of John Adams. Ministers mobilized against the prospect of Jefferson’s ascendancy to the presidency. Aaron Burr shot Hamilton in a duel. This was not the Era of Good Feelings.

Brands shows us that at stake in that period were nothing less than the fundamental issues of a democratic people. The process had begun, to be sure, with the move toward separation from Great Britain and the principles invoked in the preamble to the Declaration of Independence. The initial charter for the new country, the Articles of Confederation, was so deficient that the states agreed to send delegates to a 1787 convention that before long decided to junk the Articles and to write a new Constitution.

These founders considered all the big questions that were on the table 236 years ago and that remain the basis for contemporary debate. Should small states have the same power as big states? Should there be limits on the power of the president? What matters are best handled at the state level, and what is best disposed of nationally?

They punted on two issues. One was race, and the consequence of that is felt today. The other was what hold their generation should have on future generations, and the consequence is today’s battle between those who are Constitutional originalists and those who believe in a “living Constitution.” As usual, Jefferson understood the implications of that issue.

“The question whether one generation of men has a right to bind another seemed never to have been started either on this or our side of the water,” Jefferson wrote Madison from Paris. “Yet it is a question of such consequences as not only to merit decision, but place, also, among the fundamental principles of every government.”

Brands’s book is an engaging examination of the early period of the country’s history. But a reader cannot help but believe that this volume is intended to help Americans navigate the current brawl of politics.

In the campaign to win approval of the Constitution, George Mason warned that the American president would have “the unrestrained power of granting pardons for treason, which may be sometimes exercised to screen from punishment those whom he had secretly instigated to commit the crime, and thereby prevent a discovery of his own guilt.”

George Washington had a message for his time and for ours when he said, “I would fain hope that liberal allowances will be made for the political opinions of one another, and instead of those wounding suspicions and irritating charges with which some of our gazettes are so strongly impregnates and count fail, if persevered in, of pushing matters to extremity.”

There is, moreover, contemporary meaning in his warning that extreme partisanship would “gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual, and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation on the ruins of public liberty.” Were these men soothsayers, or merely students of character and politics?

But this is a work of history, and Brands’s book illuminates the chinks in the American political system as much as the suppleness of it.

He tells us, for example, how Adams identified one of the tics of democracy when he said, “Many of my brother patriots have flattered the people by telling them they had virtue, wisdom and talents, which the people themselves have found out by experience that they had not.” Jefferson identified another, addressed and fixed later when it came to the presidency but not for the two other branches: “the abandonment in every instance of the necessity of rotation in office.” He looked ahead to the peril of a president who would “prevent false votes, foul play” to “hold possession of the reins of government.”

In chapter after chapter, Brands sets out the conflicts that shaped the early years of the United States. The country’s early leaders fought over the assumption of state debts, relations with France, and Jay’s Treaty. Some of these battles were personal. Adams, jealous of the attention his contemporaries received, wrote to Benjamin Rush and said, only partially in jest, “The essence of the whole will be that Dr. Franklin’s electrical rod smote the earth and out spring George Washington. That Franklin electrified him with his rod — and thence forward these two conducted all the policy, negotiations, legislation and war.”

Brands’s book is the latest effort to broaden the story. There are lessons galore in the stories he tells, and in the remarks he quotes — especially this one, from Benjamin Franklin himself, summing up the work of the Constitutional Convention that has served us so well:

“On the whole, sir,” he wrote Washington, “I cannot help expressing a wish that every member of the convention who may still have objections to it would, with me, on this occasion doubt a little of his own infallibility.”

So it may be so for our own leaders.

FOUNDING PARTISANS: Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Adams and the Brawling Birth of American Politics

By H.W. Brands

Doubleday, 452 pp., $32.50

David Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.