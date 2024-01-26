Nonprofit Maine press publishes first English translation of experimental Bulgarian novel

“The Case of Cem” by Vera Mutafchieva was originally published in Bulgaria in 1967. Set in 1481, the novel follows Cem, an educated Ottoman soldier, as he tries to oppose his older brother’s ascension to the throne, spending years in exile, awander in Rhodes and Rome and Egypt and Syria. The book takes an experimental form, a polyphonic courtroom story, told from multiple voices (with the exception of Cem himself). The first English-language translation by Angela Rodel, published by the Maine-based press Sandorf Passage, brings this work to new life. “Cem looked younger than all of us,” tells Saadi, a poet and one of the primary voices of the book. “Sometimes at our parties, when Cem effortlessly drank us all under the table over the course of an evening, he liked to say with a laugh that he was getting younger . . . that he would outlive us all because his blood was not purely Turkish.” A rich combination of political machinations, court intrigue, and the feel of get-this secret-telling and gossip, the book raises big historical — and still timely — questions about the tensions between East and West, and as Rodel puts it, is also “a very personal exploration of emigration and loss.” Sandorf Passage launched in 2020 as a nonprofit that “publishes work that creates a prismatic perspective on what it means to live in a globalized world. It is a home to writing inspired by both conflict zones and the dangers of complacency.” Rodel will be discussing the book and her translation as part of the Transnational Literature Series on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Brookline Booksmith.

National Jewish Book Awards announced

Since 1950, the National Jewish Book Awards has been honoring authors of “outstanding English-language books of Jewish interest.” Each year, awards are given in over 18 categories. Jeremy Eichler, the Globe’s classical music critic, has won three National Jewish Book Awards for his book “Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance” (Knopf) which came out last August. The book took the prize in both the history books and Holocaust books categories, as well as the organization’s leading award, the Jewish Book of the Year. Other notable winners of the award include Elie Wiesel, Deborah Dash Moore, Sandy Eisenberg Sasso, Chaim Potok, and Bernard Malamud. Winning authors are celebrated at a gala this year.

National Endowment for the Humanities awards grants to numerous New Englanders

The National Endowment for the Humanities recently announced grant winners, funding 260 humanities projects totaling $33.8 million. In Massachusetts, the following grantees will receive awards of $60,000 for their projects: Joseph Rezek, for a book on the racialization of print; Yuri Corrigan, for a book project on Anton Chekhov’s ethical thought; Usha Rungoo ,for a book project on the literary cultures of the Indian Ocean and Caribbean; Rachel Applebaum, for a book project on Russian language politics; Patrick Otim, for a book project on the civil war between the government of Uganda and the LRA. Valentina Pugliano will receive $30,000 for a translation of a 16th century Venetian diplomatic physician. In New Hampshire, Laura Edmonson will receive $60,000 for a book project on theater, dance, poetry, film, and performance on themes of illness and violence in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. In Connecticut, Karin Roffman will receive $60,000 for a biography of poet John Ashbery; and Peter Lavelle will receive $60,000 for a book project on the history of modern agriculture in China.

Coming out

“Your Utopia” by Bora Chung, translated from the Korean by Anton Hur (Algonquin)

“This Is the Honey: An Anthology of Contemporary Black Poets” edited by Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown)

“The Collected Poems of Denise Levertov” introduced by Eavan Boland (New Directions)

Pick of the week

Vanessa Krebs at Books on the Square in Providence, Rhode Island, recommends “Pockets: An Intimate History of How We Keep Things Close” by Hannah Carlson (Algonquin): “Carson, a RISD Histories of Dress professor, dives into the overlooked history of this simple piece of technology that is dispersed so unequally between gendered clothing. I was shocked to find out how recently pockets came to be. This hybrid fashion/history book is illuminated with tons of full color photographs and is written in a voice that will keep you engaged and maybe a little angry at the world. By no means does a person have to be a fashion buff to find this book absolutely fascinating.”