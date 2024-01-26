Sundance stories: Will Ferrell’s close friend of 30 years came out as trans. Then they went on a road trip.

Ferrell took part in each of these movies, he says in a new documentary, for one reason: His close friend of 30 years, Harper Steele, had been behind them. The pair met when they started working at “Saturday Night Live” the same season — Ferrell as an actor, Steele as a writer. Ferrell claims that, back then, others on the show saw him as a flop. But Steele spied Ferrell’s potential, and helped usher him to stardom by writing a number of his most famous sketches.

There was “Casa de mi Padre,” an American Western comedy entirely in Spanish. There was the Lifetime TV thriller “A Deadly Adoption,” about a couple who invite a pregnant woman into their home. And then there was “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” a musical rom-com about two Icelandic singers competing at the world’s biggest song competition.

Harper Steele, left, and Will Ferrell attend the premiere of "Will & Harper" at the Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Park City, Utah. Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

At the Sundance Film Festival on Monday night, the pair premiered their latest collaboration: a moving documentary called “Will & Harper,” which follows the old friends as they embark on a cross-country road trip. This time, the film wasn’t a head-scratcher (like “Casa de mi Padre”), but a titanic crowd-pleaser, eliciting booms of laughter, a chorus of sniffles, and two lengthy standing ovations once the credits rolled.

Advertisement

The rapturous response felt fitting for a movie that balances Ferrell’s trademark zany humor with earnest emotion. The film starts with Ferrell facing the camera and, with a straight face, introducing himself as “one of the greatest actors in the world.” The “Anchorman” star goes on to explain that, during the pandemic, he received an email from Steele with the subject line “Here’s a Weird One.” The letter, which Steele sent to a number of friends and family, read that Steele had decided to live her life as a woman, and would be transitioning and changing her name.

Advertisement

Harper Steele appears in "Will & Harper" by Josh Greenbaum, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. (Sundance Institute) Sundance Institute

Steele, now in her early 60s, is a lifelong adventurer. Before her transition, she had driven across the country many times, stopping at dive bars and greasy spoons to chat with strangers and down Natty Lites, her beer of choice. Visiting these places as an out trans woman, Steele and Ferrell knew, would change the social dynamics, and maybe even be a threat to her safety — particularly in right-wing areas less tolerant of LGBTQ rights. So Ferrell suggested the pair take a road trip together, both to reconnect as old friends and to ease Steele back into these spaces with a cis male buffer (who also happens to be a famous actor) by her side.

During the post-premiere Q&A, the documentary’s director, Josh Greenbaum (known for comedies like “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”), said through tears, “The love these two friends have for one another fills me up.”

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele appear in "Will & Harper" by Josh Greenbaum, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance Institute

Talking about what inspired her to participate in the film, Steele said, “I had this friend — this is my privilege — who has made movies that appeal very broadly. That was the deciding factor.” She added, “I could abuse this relationship for the good. I still don’t think Will knows what he did.”

It’s easy to foresee “Will & Harper” becoming a hit. Ferrell’s participation alone will ensure that the film sells to a distributor and eventually draws audiences. But it’s not just his star power that will keep people watching. The easygoing authenticity of Ferrell and Steele’s connection shines through in every scene, bringing an engaging face to the quest for understanding and tolerance across the country.

Advertisement

A still from "Will & Harper" by Josh Greenbaum, an official selection of the Premieres Program at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. Sundance Institute

Talking to Variety earlier this week, Ferrell admitted that, before his road trip experience with Steele, his baseline knowledge of the trans community was “zero.”

In that same interview, Steele said of the film, “It tells the story of a cis friend of a trans person who has to transition himself.”

Natalia Winkelman is a film critic based in Brooklyn, N.Y.