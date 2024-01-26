AI content of Taylor Swift, George Carlin, and Jennifer Aniston cause controversy online

Concerns over artificial intelligence continue to grow in Hollywood, as a number of celebrities have recently become targets of AI-generated content using their likeness without their consent.
Explicit deepfake images of music megastar Taylor Swift have flooded social media sites in recent days, inspiring her fan base to fight back, according to the Associated Press. Not only are “Swifties” reporting accounts that share the images, they are also using the hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift on X (formerly Twitter) to share content supportive of the singer.
Actress Jennifer Aniston is also facing AI controversy, as a scam ad using her voice and likeness to promote the “world’s largest MacBook giveaway” is making the rounds on YouTube. A post sharing the fake video of the former “Friends” star got over 3,000 upvotes on Reddit this week, with its caption noting how fake ads using AI “are getting better.”
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that the estate of George Carlin filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles federal court on Thursday asking a judge to order the immediate take down of an AI-generated comedy special called “George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead” by podcast Dudesy.
Hosts Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which alleges that they violated the comedy icon’s copyright and right of publicity. Kelly Carlin, daughter of the late comedian, said in a statement that the AI-generated special is “a poorly-executed facsimile cobbled together by unscrupulous individuals to capitalize on the extraordinary goodwill my father established with his adoring fanbase.”
The use of AI was one of the biggest sticking points that sparked last year’s strikes by SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America. Some actors even voted against the deal that finally ended the strike due to concerns that it did not do enough to address fears over AI.
