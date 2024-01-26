AI content of Taylor Swift, George Carlin, and Jennifer Aniston cause controversy online

Concerns over artificial intelligence continue to grow in Hollywood, as a number of celebrities have recently become targets of AI-generated content using their likeness without their consent.

Explicit deepfake images of music megastar Taylor Swift have flooded social media sites in recent days, inspiring her fan base to fight back, according to the Associated Press. Not only are “Swifties” reporting accounts that share the images, they are also using the hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift on X (formerly Twitter) to share content supportive of the singer.

Actress Jennifer Aniston is also facing AI controversy, as a scam ad using her voice and likeness to promote the “world’s largest MacBook giveaway” is making the rounds on YouTube. A post sharing the fake video of the former “Friends” star got over 3,000 upvotes on Reddit this week, with its caption noting how fake ads using AI “are getting better.”