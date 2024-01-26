Three ‘Masterpiece’ premieres in the offing

In March and April, after the new seasons of “All Creatures Great and Small” and “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” are finished, PBS’s “Masterpiece” will be premiering three new titles. Here’s what you need to know about these miniseries, which will air locally on GBH 2.
1. “Nolly” premieres on March 17. It’s based on the true story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, a popular British TV star in the 1960s and ‘70s whose abrupt firing from the soap “Crossroads” in 1981 made headlines. A three-parter, it’s from Russell T Davies, creator of “A Very English Scandal” and “Years and Years,” and — here’s the irresistible part — Helena Bonham Carter stars.
2. “Alice & Jack” premieres on March 17. It a romantic drama about the 15-year relationship between star-crossed lovers. The six-parter is from Victor Levin of “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Mad About You,” and the leads are Andrea Riseborough (“To Leslie,” “Birdman”) and Domhnall Gleeson (“The Patient,” “The Revenant”). Also in the cast: Aisling Bea and Aimee Lou Wood.
3. “MaryLand” premieres on April 7. It’s about estranged sisters who reunite to find out the truth about their mother’s death on the Isle of Man. The three-parter was created by Anne-Marie O’Connor and Suranne Jones, the actress from “Gentleman Jack” and “Scott & Bailey.” Jones and Eve Best (“House of the Dragon,” “Nurse Jackie”) play the sisters, and Stockard Channing plays their mother’s best friend.
