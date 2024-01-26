Three ‘Masterpiece’ premieres in the offing

In March and April, after the new seasons of “All Creatures Great and Small” and “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” are finished, PBS’s “Masterpiece” will be premiering three new titles. Here’s what you need to know about these miniseries, which will air locally on GBH 2.

1. “Nolly” premieres on March 17. It’s based on the true story of Noele “Nolly” Gordon, a popular British TV star in the 1960s and ‘70s whose abrupt firing from the soap “Crossroads” in 1981 made headlines. A three-parter, it’s from Russell T Davies, creator of “A Very English Scandal” and “Years and Years,” and — here’s the irresistible part — Helena Bonham Carter stars.