You should be a little scared of the stock market

“So began the email from Charlie Tillett, a reader from Wayland. He was reacting to my recent column arguing that new exchange traded funds holding bitcoin are a dubious proposition even if they’re offered by highly regarded fund managers such as Fidelity Investments and BlackRock.

“While your alarm over bitcoin is spot on, your recurring reference to the stock market as a casino is a true disservice that scares people away from the most readily available wealth builder to most average Americans.

The piece opened with a bit of hyperbole: “If the stock market is a casino, then bitcoin is three-card monte played on a folding table in Times Square: Be prepared to get taken.”

Charlie got what I was up to.

“Hey, I’m a sophisticated investor so I get it that you take ‘poetic license’ about describing the market for impact,” Charlie said. “But talk like this SCARES people — the [financial] neophyte — and causes them to avoid their best chance at a secure retirement.”

I think a little fear is healthy for investors. It helps keep irrational exuberance in check. But Charlie makes two solid points.

First, the stock market isn’t a casino — even though at times it sure seems like one. There’s always a risk of losing money, but buying stocks isn’t like betting on a football game or the spin of the roulette wheel, where the element of chance predominates.

A share of stock represents an ownership stake in the company, which may pay dividends out of its earnings. The stock price can rise if the company thrives, giving investors an opportunity to profit due to something other than pure luck.

Second, long-term investing in an array of stocks is the key to success. As Charlie noted in his email, the stock market is the best way for the “average Joe” to build a nest egg for college tuition or retirement.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, a broad measure of the US stock market, has returned just over 10 percent a year, including dividends, since it debuted in 1957.

But: Not everyone invests for the long run or diversifies their risk using mutual funds or ETFs. And it’s when investors try to pick stocks or time the market that I argue that the casino analogy is wholly appropriate.

Casino-ish. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

From the 1920s to 2020s we’ve seen again and again that many investors are eager to chase stocks with questionable earnings prospects but plenty of buzz. Most recently there was the meme stock insanity early in the pandemic featuring GameStop and AMC. Being able to trade with no commissions from your laptop or smartphone only encourages short-term trading.

And market timing — trying to guess the best moment to buy or sell rather than buy and hold — is a time-tested way to lose money.

Many investors do keep up with the pros. See the stories of the late Geoffrey Holt, an unassuming caretaker of a mobile home park in Hinsdale, N.H., who left $3.8 million in market profits to the town, and Edward Avedisian, a Boston Pops clarinetist who scored so big in stocks that he could donate $100 million to Boston University shortly before his death.

But the speed of the market — combined with the powerful edge enjoyed by Wall Street banks and hedge funds when it comes to research and trading — leaves the little guy at a distinct disadvantage. Investors should be fearful. Just like in a casino, where the house almost always comes out on top.

A final thought: I admit that my view of the stock market as a quasi-gaming enterprise is fueled by resentment that we’ve been pushed into being investors by the shift from traditional pensions to 401(k)-style retirement accounts.

It leaves us vulnerable to bad timing — that is, if the market goes south near or during retirement you could fall into a big hole. Think about people who wanted to retire in 2008 but suddenly saw their account values sliced in half.

And it leaves us at the mercy of Wall Street, which galls me.

I have a 401(k) with the Globe, and an IRA into which I rolled over accounts from previous employers. There’s no other choice.So I stick with stock and bond funds chosen by my financial adviser.

Fear hasn’t kept me out of the market, but I am cautious. I just hope the money’s there when I am ready to write my last column.

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeNewsEd.