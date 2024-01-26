Hey, Cupid: Which is more romantic, Cape Ann or Cape Cod?

How do they stack up against each other? Which cape rates highest on the romance scale when it comes to a winter (the coziest season) getaway? Here’s a (totally unscientific) look.

Virginia may famously be “for lovers,” but we’ve got plenty of romance right here in Massachusetts. In fact, a 2023 survey ranked us as one of the most romantic states in the country. The survey analyzed Google search data over a 12-month period, looking at 16 search terms including “engagement rings,” “romantic getaways,” “florists near me,” and “romantic restaurants.” That’s a pretty traditional list, but hey — we’ll take it. And we’ll add our own opinion: the Commonwealth’s two capes are pretty dang awesome when it comes to hearts and flowers and cozy canoodling.

The 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester is a great place to settle in with your sweetie. Diane Bair

Here’s the dish

Romantic dining means eating something decadent and sharable, in a lovely setting. On Cape Cod, the choice is obvious: Brunch on the Rooftop restaurant at the Pelham House (www.pelhamhouseresort.com). Perched above the surf in Dennis Port, this lofty space is all about windows, so every seat has a view. The Atlantic sparkles like the Prosecco you probably ordered; pair that with the burrata plate so you can feed gooey bites of cheese on toasted country bread to your beloved. The heart wants what it wants, and sometimes it wants … burrata.

On Cape Ann, two spots vie for best date night honors: A neighborhood tavern called Cala’s Food & Spirits (www.calasrestaurant.com) in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Tonno (www.tonnorestaurant.com) in Gloucester. At lunchtime, Cala’s has a friendly local vibe; after 4 p.m., the candles are lit and couples show up for clams and calamari. On Gloucester’s Main Street, Tonna is a go-to for heavenly-sauced pasta dishes that could be enjoyed Lady & the Tramp-style (shared slurping) if you don’t mind getting messy. Pair it with a Negroni or Tiramisu Martini or one of 150 wines from Italian or California labels.

Winner: It’s a tie. Choose the one that rings your romantic chimes: A sun-splashed brunch or a candlelit boîte.

The Beauport Hotel Gloucester is a great escape on a winter weekend. Fireplaces and ocean views, and the food is terrific. Diane Bair

Culture club

How can you top “Romeo & Juliet?” These star-crossed lovers risked everything to be together, in defiance of their feuding families. On Feb. 10, Rockport’s Shalin Liu Performance Center ($15; www.rockportmusic.org) is playing a new film shot in London’s National Theatre that presents this timeless story in a new way, starring Jessie Buckley (”Judy”) and Josh O’Connor (”The Crown”) as Juliet and Romeo.

If the Bard isn’t your thing, check out other upcoming concerts and events at Shalin Liu; its lineup spans a variety of genres. Plus, there’s a good winter special in partnership with the Beauport Hotel (www.beauporthotel.com) — overnight guests receive 20 percent off the hotel’s best available rate if they’re attending a show at Shalin Liu on the night of their stay.

Provincetown may hunker down when the temperature dips, but culture never sleeps. The 100-plus-year-old Provincetown Art Association and Museum ($15; www.PAAM.org) is open year-round, and browsing its holdings will add a needed pop of color to a winter day. PAAM’s permanent collection includes more than 4,000 works by 900-plus artists who have worked in P-town and on Cape Cod. Free on Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m.

Winner: Cape Ann. You can’t beat the Bard.

A new venue in downtown Gloucester called The Cut promises to be a community entertainment venue that spans genres. Diane Bair

Get your groove on

What better way to warm up than to bust a move? In November, The Cut (most ticket prices $25-$35; www.thecutlive.com) opened on Main Street in downtown Gloucester. This 22,000-square-foot, 500-person-capacity entertainment venue hosts live rock, blues, and jazz music, plus comedy shows and movies. There’s also an on-site gastropub. If you’re looking for an excuse to pull out your fanciest fleece, this is it.

You wouldn’t stumble upon The Loft at the Cove (www.theloftatthecove.com) on your own; this restaurant space with live music and dancing is set within The Cove Resort in West Yarmouth. But it’s worth seeking out, thanks to the lively scene and packed dance floor on weekend nights, year-round. If you and your sweetie are fans of ‘60s and ‘70s jams, this will be your jam; the lineup is heavy on acts like That 60s Band and Not Your Average Cover Band.

Winner: Cape Ann, if The Cut lives up to its promise.

West-facing Herring Cove Beach in Provincetown is a favorite spot for walks in the winter when the sun sets early. David Lyon

Seaside strolls

Ah, that romantic cliché, a long walk on the beach! Cape Cod has the advantage here, thanks to 40-mile-long dune-backed Cape Cod National Seashore. We see you, bundled up so much that you can barely waddle, hiking mitten-in-mitten as the salt spray stings your faces! Good times.

Given that a beach walk can be better in theory than in practice when the wind is howling, we like the stop-and-stroll situation: Short beach walks, punctuated with places to pop in and get warm and suck down a hot coffee or liquor-spiked libation.

This was a tough call. Rockport, in particular, has wonderful walks, like this amble along Rockport Breakwater. Diane Bair

On Cape Ann, the village of Rockport is a charmer even in the coldest months. The Headlands and Old Garden Path make a beautiful winter walk. From Dock Square, proceed up Mount Pleasant Street, passing Tuna Wharf and Motif No. 1, turn left onto Atlantic Avenue, and look for a path with a sign labeled “Way to Headlands.” This rocky promontory offers excellent views of town and harbor. In town, poke around the array of small shops and galleries. (About 50 percent of them stay open on weekends in winter.)

When it comes to wonderful stroll/sip/shop locales on Cape Cod, we’ll give the top spot to Chatham. Chatham Lighthouse Beach is just a half-mile from downtown, marked by an active lighthouse, Chatham Lighthouse, and a Coast Guard Station. Walk as far as southern Monomoy Island, or make it a shorter beach walk, and then head into town for lunch and a hot beverage at the venerable Chatham Squire. Chatham has a smattering of cute shops, as well.

Winner: Cape Cod. You can’t argue with 560 miles of coastline.

At Turtle Alley Chocolates in Gloucester, where you’re likely to see chocolates being made as you mull over the assortment of gooey turtles, tempting toffee, and truffles. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Sexy sweets and posh presents

“Life is short. Sin a little,” is the motto at Turtle Alley Chocolates (www.turtlealley.com) in Gloucester, where you’re likely to see chocolates being made as you mull over the assortment of gooey turtles, tempting toffee, and truffles. Curl up in bed with your beloved and a box of these and you won’t care if it’s 20 degrees outside.

Cape Cod has no shortage of chocolate, but when you look at the shopping category as a whole, Cape Ann wins. We love poring over the previously-loved-but-fabulous items at the Essex Exchange (www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063572411560) in Essex, stocked with a great collection of “olde” things and artisan pieces, and the venerable Stock Exchange (www.seconsignment.com) consignment shop in Manchester-by-the-Sea, filled to bursting with clothing (lots of cashmere right now), jewelry, and home décor. Sneakily purchase a little something with a history for your valentine.

Winner: Cape Ann, for its bounty of pre-owned treasures.

Both Cape Cod and Cape Ann have lovely, romantic places to stay…we’ll give the slight edge to the Cape’s Chatham Inn, but it’s really about which style you prefer. You won’t go wrong with either one. Diane Bair

Cozy sleepovers

Even if you sleep together most nights, changing up the venue sparks romance. We mentioned the Beauport Hotel Gloucester (www.beauporthotel.com) earlier; upping the romance factor at this sleek, nautical-modern property is the charming 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar (oysters!) with a fabulous fireplace and ocean views. Rates start at $189 on weekdays from Jan. 4 through March 31; weekends start at $209. Downtown Gloucester’s shops and eateries are within walking distance; the hotel also offers a shuttle service.

The perfect reward for braving a New England winter: A luxurious weekend escape. The 18-room Chatham Inn (www.chathaminn.com) offers subtly chic guest rooms with fireplaces and spa bathrooms (in some rooms). Cape Cod’s only Relais & Châteaux and Forbes Five-Star hotel offers posh amenities including Matouk linens, Frette towels, Bulgari bath products, and a daily a la carte breakfast. And did we mention Cuvée, its Wine Spectator Award-winning restaurant? The wine bar serves 32 wines by the glass, and more than 150 labels by the bottle. Rates start at $349 per night; now through March, the inn is offering a “pay for two nights; third night free” promotion (new reservations only; restriction dates may apply).

Winner: Cape Cod. They had us at Bulgari.

The verdict: Both capes deliver when it comes to Cupid-approved winter getaways, but Cape Ann wins by a (cold) nose.

A room at the Chatham Inn, which received a Forbes Five-Star rating this year. Handout

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com