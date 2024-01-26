For $5, a Rhode Island cat will poop on your ex’s name

“She’s like, ‘You know, I’ve wanted to do this for a while, but I’ve always been like poo-pooed – like shut down,’” Van Patten explained. (Unclear if her pun was intended.) “But she learned of it from other shelters that have done it for a while.”

Olivia Warburton, RISPCA’s small animals manager, had approached her with an idea for a fundraiser. For $5, the organization could have its cats poop on your ex’s name.

Stephanie Van Patten, director of community engagement for the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, admits she was skeptical at first.

Van Patten figured the RISPCA could test it out by putting it on social media to see if supporters were interested.

Turns out, they were. It’s been a week since the RISPCA posted the call for donations for “Love Stinks!,” and already, people from all over the country have donated to participate. “I am literally floored by how popular it’s been,” Van Patten said.

The Valentine’s-themed fundraiser has been such a hit that Van Patten wants to go bigger next year.

Bigger and smellier.

I checked in with Patten to find out how the campaign works works. She said the organization is busy making sure every name gets its due.

Q. How many people have donated to this campaign?

A. We’ve received over 650 victim names. Ex-friends and ex-lovers. Or things they don’t like – like cancer, ALS, hateful people, animals abusers ... so it runs the gamut. It can be anything you don’t like.

Q. I love that, because I did just think you were just going to get a lot of names. A lot of like ... “Sean. Poop on Sean.”

Cats at the RISPCA will poop on the names Peter, Jennifer, and Vicky. RISPCA





A. We have some very funny responses. We also received a handful of politicians. We’re up to 29 states. Being a Rhode Island shelter, we reach Massachusetts and a little bit of Connecticut. But I got a couple from Alaska, a couple from Washington state. I got Texas and Virginia, and I was like, “Whoa, we might, we might hit the entire nation.” We have two from the United Kingdom. Last night I got Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Oregon, right in a row. This morning I got Michigan.”

Q. This is gross, but how does it actually work?

A. What we’ve decided to do is write the victim on a heart on a piece of paper, and we will put those into the litter box. We’ll obviously change them out and clean them up and then repeat because we have so many names.

At the RISPCA, looking innocent, but preparing for revenge. RISPCA

Q. It is it all cats doing the pooping? No dogs?

A. We’re only using cats.

Q. Is there a reason not to use dogs?

A. Well, dogs are really messy, but I will say that we are actually thinking ahead to next year, to possibly include dogs. We do have an idea up our sleeves.

Q. It’s hard to get people to give money these days, and listen, I guess you found your way. From my perspective as a relationship columnist, it sounds cathartic.

A. I will say that it is kind of a lot of work for $5 donations, but it’s so fun and so exciting, just to see [support] coming in. I know there are a lot of animal shelters out there, but it’s good to get our name out. We are the only one in the state that handles animal cruelty investigations. We serve a real purpose in the state. I love that we’re spreading our awareness.

This interview has been edited and condensed.