Sauna culture is gaining steam in New England — including a new spot right here on the Greenway

Emerging public baths and saunas attempt to hybridize tradition with new aesthetics, and perhaps new ideas. Dillon’s , a traditional Russian steam bath in Chelsea, opened in 1885, and still offers platza service, Yiddish for an oil rub delivered by oak broom. Meanwhile Atlanta-based SweatHouz opened at Assembly Row last year, touting franchise opportunities based on what it calls a “1.5 trillion dollar global wellness market” and 5 to 10 percent annual industry growth.

Winter asks us to look inward, and practically speaking in New England, that can mean the inside of a barroom or a board game. But a slate of public sauna openings suggests we’re about to catch on to what other countries have known for centuries. And whether sweating it out alone or in company is your style, the health and relaxation benefits touted by sauna devotees can now come easier than a trip to Finland.

I scouted out a few of these new or recently expanded spots. (Don’t worry. It was no sweat.) Here are a few ways to find some cold comfort this winter.

Rose Kennedy Greenway, corner of High Street and Atlantic Avenue

A windswept walk downtown, while beautiful, can be bitter when temperatures drop. Moki — a play on the Finnish word for woodland cabin — reimagines the Greenway as a Nordic forest, plunking a winter village down just across from the Boston Harbor Hotel arch.

Founder Mark Peloquin — an expat of the very online world of digital marketing — just opened this cozy refuge, which will occupy the spot until April. He’d begun to visit old-school saunas in New York while working there, seeking health benefits, and wondered why there weren’t more such spaces.

“I quickly realized, wow, not having my phone for one hour was really amazing,” he said. “And I was meeting people. If I went with friends, it was some of the most present conversations that I would have.”

Peloquin partnered with custom heritage Finnish builders to design and build the mobile saunas at the heart of the village. A reception hut acts as a portal, which is close enough to visit on a workday lunch break yet inside is cozily transportive. In the middle of the Greenway, you could be anywhere. Guests may rest inside the rustic sauna structures built to promote, if one so desires, social communion. It made sense that Peloquin and I broke into conversation while seated in one of the sauna huts on the day I visited, just before opening day.

Peloquin mused on the lack of so-called “third places,” the theory of community gathering points not home or work, but something else.

“As soon as you step in a sauna, you quickly forget what time of the year it is,” he said, noting that he enjoys saunas in summer, which he said helps condition the body to heat. (After a few days of sauna-testing, I could feel my tolerance increasing.)

Outside the huts, the camp includes a geodesic warming dome containing Adirondack chairs and lockers, and a cold plunge tub that Peloquin will keep under 50 degrees. Cold plunge therapy has amassed an obsessive following of its own, from acolytes of Wim Hof’s methods to anyone who needs a refreshing sauna break. In Boston, groups like the Boston Irish Dippers defy the weather on behalf of their icy devotion. I became a cold-plunge fan when I volunteered as a jumper in Taryn Simon’s participatory art happening, “A Cold Hole.” My take: It just feels good, the discomfort giving way to a tingling energy that can last all day. And Moki’s easy-in wooden bath leaves few excuses. If you go, consider that a challenge.

Peloquin says socializing is not mandatory.

“It can be a solo activity, where you’re focusing on your mental health, or it can be a social session,” he said.

Peloquin loves the idea of how people of different backgrounds may meet in a public bath or sauna, such as in Scandinavian tradition — especially given Moki’s unprecedented downtown location.

“I think what they have done right, and they’ve done for centuries, is focusing on the social element,” he said. “You might end up talking to someone you never thought you’d be talking to and learning something from.”

3 Bow Market Way, Somerville

The forecast could only be described as “slush” the day I headed to Soft Space Wellness, nestled in Union Square’s Bow Market complex. Soft Space Wellness is a multifunction fitness and restoration center, hosted by strength coach Hannah Yzusqui and massage therapist and strength coach Luis Yzusqui. Soft Space’s sauna sanctuary is available for private reservation in 45-minute increments. I trudged out a snowy run before I arrived, so that I could warm up post-workout.

Scientific studies have associated frequent sauna use with cardiovascular benefits, lower blood pressure, and decreased risk of Alzheimer’s. One study concluded that sauna bathing could be a viable salve for stress-related diseases in first responders; another 20-year study tracked a decrease in heart disease and stroke in frequent sauna bathers.

Soft Space’s traditional Finnish sauna is nestled behind the fitness studio; Hannah warmly greeted me and oriented me to the space before leaving me behind a curtain to sauna. The sauna can fit up to five, or host a solo session, as I practiced. With the temperature set just over 150 degrees, scooping ladles of delicately-scented water on the hot stones reminded me to maintain a sense of respect for the heat and my body’s (building) tolerance. Next door, a broad rain shower offers cool relief between sauna intervals and is roomy enough to also serve as a comfortable changing space when one must reenter the world. Stepping back into what had turned to icy rain, I felt softly girded against the weather.

145 Washington Ave., Portland, Maine

Washington Baths has become a cult hit for the local community since it opened. Located in Portland’s East End, the Brutalist building contains a gentle interior. If you’re traveling from away, give yourself a flexible schedule — a waitlist can build. On a busy holiday weekend night, I arrived to find a three-hour wait (though I was called quite a bit sooner); at opening time the next day, I walked right in. Budgeting about two hours for a visit should accommodate a leisurely experience.

The sprawling public bath hosts two large community saunas, inspired by domestic bathhouses of history, as well as inhabiting the quiet community vibes of Iceland’s public baths found in Reykjavik neighborhoods. Locker rooms and saunas are divided by self-ascribed gender. On monthly queer community nights, all spaces are simultaneously accessible. In the communal lounge, guests may read from the baths’ library: essays by anthropologist Donna Haraway, or a photo book on Turkish saunas (just don’t get them wet). There are beverages such as warm rose milk with pistachio, as well as tea, cold drinks, and beer. Snacks include slices of cake, dill pickles, briny olives, and other bites. Outside, cold and hot pools offer contemplative state change; there, silence is observed. There is plenty to ponder while finding one’s focus in the bracing water.

Washington Baths’ “customs,” as written, refer to “anti-hierarchy” among its principles, and in practice, it can feel like a caring choreography, with guests inviting each other to navigate the space by making room or moving along. Robert Putnam’s classic “Bowling Alone” describes a social epidemic of loneliness caused by the breakup of community traditions. Through a pandemic and remote work, the fragmentation of community can sometimes feel like a loss. In the sauna’s paradoxical environment offering both togetherness and quiet, I felt unexpectedly moved, as we sat, united in breath and warmth.

Winter can be a time of pause, but it doesn’t need to be a period of social or physical atrophy. In the sauna, we have a chance to be present, instead of pining for summer. As New England warms to a new take on sauna culture, I can see myself warming to winter.

Lindsay Crudele can be reached at lcrudele@gmail.com.