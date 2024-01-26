Getting a Cape Cod feel in a family room makeover in the Boston suburbs

1 The enormous plaid ottoman with playful turned legs kicked off the design. “The plaid fabric gives the room a masculine center point that allowed us to layer in small-scale florals without the room veering feminine,” Pierce says. “There’s a spot for everyone’s feet and they can play games on it.”

The color palette for this family room in Wayland was a given. “The client said she really just likes blue and white and that she wanted a Cape Cod sensibility,” Laura Pierce says. So, the Keeler & Co. founder devised a scheme that reflects the young family’s favorite places — Wellfleet, Maine, Charleston, South Carolina — but still feels appropriate for the Boston suburbs. Sticking with white walls so she could incorporate her signature mix of patterns while keeping the room clean and fresh, Pierce pulled together a design that would feel at home anywhere in New England.

Advertisement

2 Powell Fine Art Advisory helped find artwork that alludes to summer. “The Ellen Hermanos abstract over the mantel could be a beach aerial or buoys and the eider ducks woodblock print by R. Keith Rendall over the console is reminiscent of Maine,” Pierce says.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

3 Custom-built window seats provide extra places to perch, as well as toy storage.

4 Rattan accessories punctuate the room. “The natural material brings the outside in and warms up the cool tones of this very blue-and-white space,” the designer says. “They’re also a little nod to summer.”

5 Farrow & Ball’s Skylight paint and a Visual Comfort & Co. chandelier with Fermoie shades subtly highlight the coffered ceiling. “The elements create a conversation between the top of the room and what’s happening below it,” Pierce points out. “It’s a pretty, soft blue-and-white moment.”

6 The designer counseled the couple to invest in quality, user-friendly furniture that will stand the test of time. “The sofas are workhorses upholstered in performance fabric with texture and movement, and can be re-covered later,” she says.

Advertisement

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.