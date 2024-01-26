Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

During this time of depressing news on every front, the Globe Magazine’s incredibly humane and inspiring Bostonians of the Year issue truly exemplified the holiday spirit. We needed that.

Kennebunk, Maine

Common Thread

Thank you for this Connections tribute to baby sitters (“Our Dream Baby Sitter,” December 17). I baby-sat a young boy and his little sister. A friend of mine came to visit and taught the boy to play Frisbee. The boy, Scott Zimmerman, became a world champion at Frisbee. Baby sitters do yeoman’s work for very little pay and permit parents to have jobs and even a little free time to decompress. And sometimes, like Kathryn, baby sitters change the world.

imissobama

posted on bostonglobe.com





Well done—Kathryn’s Swanson’s Fabrics store and Stash House are so impressive. May she thrive and continue to inspire.

PMaine

posted on bostonglobe.com

Driven to the Brink

Many thanks to Jon Gorey for describing the danger to pedestrians posed by SUVs and for advocating for smaller cars and safer roads (Perspective, December 24). In addition to high gas consumption contributing to climate change, I would add another, admittedly subjective, criticism: aesthetic. Perhaps these monstrosities are a perfect symbol for the times we live in.

Harry Bartnick

Beverly





As someone who uses transit, walks, AND drives, I can say as a driver I feel much safer when the streets are narrow and speeds are restricted. SUVs might make people feel safe, but that’s an illusion that unfortunately just prompts people to drive more recklessly.

ForeverInCollege

posted on bostonglobe.com





I’m glad we’re finally breaking away from streets designed with the singular goal of moving cars, toward the goal of moving people—including those walking and cycling.

user_4539150

posted on bostonglobe.com





“Try walking or biking in your neighborhood in the coming year. If it feels unsafe to do so, well...you’re probably right, so don’t push it.” I’d add: But do push your local town/city planners and traffic engineers to make your streets better, and safer. It CAN be done.

lem144

posted on bostonglobe.com





I came to the Boston area in the late ‘70s, and rented an apartment in Somerville near Tufts, where I was enrolled in graduate school. To get there quickly I took my bicycle. Since then, most of my living in this area has been car-free. At one point, I was still taking grad school classes at Tufts each Wednesday, and I would pedal 40 miles between Somerville, Wakefield, and Medford—along with eight hours of work and one hour of grad school. Car-free in Boston has been my way.

Jon Allen

Brookline





As a construction worker in Boston, when we go to work, we do not have the luxury of having all our tools and supplies at our workplace. We need to bring everything we think we need—and then some—so we can make our day’s pay. We are not afforded the elitist luxury of riding bikes into work as our hours start way before sunrise and end after sunset. We need more efficient commuting—not more ill-advised ways of slowing it down.

Richard Nichols

Millis





I wonder at the root cause of the increase in pedestrian fatalities in the past 10 to 15 years. IMO, it is not necessarily “larger cars” but rather cellphone usage by both drivers AND pedestrians.... Walkers and drivers are likely FAR more distracted compared to just a decade or so ago. Sure, taller cars do cause more severe injuries, but avoiding the accident is the better step.

Tree Farmer

posted on bostonglobe.com





I remember a wonderful comment my brother-in-law made when SUVs were first becoming common in the 1990s in suburban areas. I’ll never forget his delivery, with a straight face: “What,” he said, “do they expect to encounter on the way to the grocery store?”

sara59

posted on bostonglobe.com

Christmas Cheer

What a wonderful, uplifting Connections (“Christmas Before Christmas,” December 24). A true testament to the impact of Globe Santa.

Dotty Duval

Newburyport





Lenny Clarke brought me back to my younger days, when my mom, a single parent, raised four kids. We didn’t have much, and never got toys from Globe Santa, but our neighborhood really stepped up. My top charity is Globe Santa, because I think of all the children who otherwise may go without the joy of opening presents.

Patricia Caldwell

Cambridge





I was born at the height of the Depression, the fifth son of my family. I never realized I was poor, because my mother always had food on the table. I never received a Christmas gift. In elementary school, I was taken out of class and driven to YWCA, where other children and I were given a gift and driven back to school. When my sister found work as a stitcher, she bought me my first Christmas gift, a Red Ryder push cart. This Christmas, at my daughter-in-law’s home, we had enough food to feed an army and enough gifts to open a variety store. God bless America.

John Sylvester

Brockton





I remember reading Globe Santa in the ‘70s as a kid. I too came from a working-class family. My dad worked so hard and Christmas was always magical. Thanks for triggering the memory of a simpler time and good souls to help those who need it.

Maria O’Halloran

Wakefield





We didn’t celebrate Christmas, we celebrated Hanukkah, but the joy of getting the smallest gift and being thrilled to get it was incredible. Now, fast-forward to 2023 and when my grandchildren get a thousand dollar iPhone!

Robin Feinberg

Walpole, Maine





Back in the early 1980s, I went to comedy shows around the Boston area. At the Ding Ho restaurant shows, I met a lot of very funny folks. Among the edgiest guys was Lenny Clarke. I still remember him heaping hysterically funny insults on audience members, local politicians, and anybody else good for a laugh. This guy has a heart.

Denise Cabral

Brimfield

