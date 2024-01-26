For sale: Split-level houses

$545,000
58 EMMET STREET / BROCKTON
SQUARE FEET 1,452
LOT SIZE 0.17 acre
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $445,000 in 2022
PROS A paver pathway lined with flowering plants leads to the front door of this 2003 split-level. Enter into an open living area with soaring ceilings, recessed lights, ceiling fans, and engineered wood floors. The living room at right has an electric fireplace and bay window; the kitchen at left has a dining area, stainless appliances, quartz counters, and subway tile backsplash. Upstairs, an open mezzanine-style hallway links two bedrooms with double closets as well as a new bath. On the lowest level, find a third bedroom, laundry closet, storage space, an updated bath with slate tile floors, and a family room with high ceilings—plus walk-out access to the big, fenced backyard and patio. CONS Several nearby streets are zoned for industrial use.
Advertisement
Eve Dougherty, Compass, 617-838-5884, eve@compass.com
$670,000
852 FRANKLIN STREET / HANSON
SQUARE FEET 1,962
LOT SIZE 1.74 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR $340,000 in 2023
PROS This gut-renovated 1967 split-level sits on a spacious lot across from a golf course. Left of the entryway, the roomy kitchen features new stainless appliances (including a double oven), marble counters, breakfast bar, and herringbone tile backsplash. A den or dining room beyond offers cathedral ceilings with exposed wood beams and skylights, and glass doors to the deck. Right of the entry, built-in bookshelves flank a fireplace in the living room. Up a few steps with a balcony overlook, two bedrooms share a stylish bath with shiplap, slate tile, and designer light fixtures; there’s an insulated walk-up attic nearby. On the bottom level, find a family room with fireplace, plus a bedroom, office, laundry, and new bath. CONS Property abuts railroad tracks.
Lisa Brennan, Jack Conway and Co., 617-763-7000, lbrennan@jackconway.com
Advertisement
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.