Five things to do around Boston, Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Join Massachusetts writer Jenny L. Howe as she introduces her latest book, On the Plus Side, at Harvard Book Store in a discussion with young adult novelist Alechia Dow. Howe’s book follows Everly Winters’ unexpected romance, which flourishes while she navigates stardom on a plus-size makeover show. 7 p.m. Free. harvard.com

Thursday

Star Signs

Paint a waterfront sunset while overlooking one live in a workshop led by artist Roy Rossow at the New Bedford Whaling Museum. During Harbor Lights & Starry Nights, be inspired by Rossow’s The Stars That Guide Us exhibit, which explores the connection between celestial navigation and science. 4:30 p.m.; reception to follow. Find tickets — $20, $10 for members — at whalingmuseum.org.

Thursday

Picture Perfect

Attend a reception for dual photography exhibitions of Boston’s queer nightlife and of gay liberation at Tufts University Art Galleries’ As the World Burns: Queer Photography and Nightlife in Boston and Christian Walker: The Profane and the Poignant. The collections, which explore gay culture captured on film in the 1970s and beyond, are on display at the galleries’ 230 Fenway location through April 21. Food and drinks will be provided. 6 p.m. Free. artgalleries.tufts.edu

Opening Thursday

Silver Spheres

Discover Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s Let’s Survive Forever alongside other immersive displays at Boston’s newly opened WNDR Museum. Kusama’s art transports visitors into a multidimensional field of full-length mirrors and silver orbs, intended as a critique of authority and an experience of infinity. Visitors will have one minute inside the mirror room. Find timed tickets, $32 general admission, with discounts available, at wndrmuseum.com.

Opens Friday

Flower Power

Ring in the Year of the Dragon at China Trade Center’s annual pop-up Lunar New Year Flower Market. To celebrate, flowers, bamboo stalks, and traditional decorations will be sold by local vendors. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through February 9. Free. chinatownmainstreet.org

