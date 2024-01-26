Boston man, 47, pleads guilty in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife and her boyfriend

Chowdhury’s public defender didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday. A plea agreement filed in the case said prosecutors will recommend Chowdhury be sentenced to between 87 and 108 months behind bars.

Mohammed Chowdhury, 47, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to two counts of using of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement.

A Boston man on Thursday admitted in federal court to trying to hire a hitman to kill his wife and her boyfriend, and prosecutors are recommending a prison sentence of up to nine years, according to police and legal filings.

Advertisement

“Mr. Chowdhury’s callousness and disregard for human life is shocking,” Levy said in the statement. “Not only did he ignore the restraining order filed against him by his wife, he sought to have her and her boyfriend killed.”

In a prior statement at the time of his arrest in January 2023, prosecutors said “an individual” alerted federal law enforcement in November that Chowdhury was “soliciting assistance in having his wife murdered.”

The individual, identified in court papers as a confidential source who has assisted law enforcement in the past, told authorities Chowdhury allegedly paid someone to perform the murder for hire but that person took the money without committing the slayings, officials said.

Between December and January, Chowdhury met with undercover FBI agents who posed as a contract killer and the killer’s associates, prosecutors said.

“Chowdhury ... asked the agents, ‘So how we gonna disappear his, uh, body?’ and stated, ‘No evidence. No evidence. No evidence from like, you know, that, uh, I did something, you know?’” the statement said.

During one meeting with undercover agents, Chowdhury elaborated on why he wanted his wife dead, according to an affidavit in the case.

Advertisement

He “explained that he has been with his wife for twelve years, brought her to the United States from Bangladesh, paid money for her, had two children with her, and that she cheated on him with another guy and kicked [him] out of the house,” the affidavit said.

Chowdhury also balked at the agents’ initial asking price of $10,000 per murder, records show.

“It’s too expensive for me, you know, because honestly, I don’t make that much money, you know?” Chowdhury told the agents, according to the affidavit. “I work for $12 dollars per hour, and that’s not his problem, you know, that’s just, like, my situation, you know? I thought it was going to be cheaper, you know?”

Chowdhury ultimately agreed to pay $4,000 for each murder, with a deposit of $500, federal prosecutors alleged.

“Mohammed Chowdhury not only wanted to kill his wife; he was willing to kill her new boyfriend too,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, in a statement Thursday.

“Given his complete lack of respect for human life, there’s no question he belongs behind bars, and today’s conviction ensures that will happen,” Cohen said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.