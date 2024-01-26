Boston weather this weekend: How much snow is expected Sunday-Monday?

The precipitation will start Sunday morning as rain and a wintry mix of rain and sleet or freezing rain before transitioning to all snow by early Monday as colder air moves in.

The rain has come to an end and all eyes are now on a larger weather system headed our way — a developing coastal storm that could deliver 2 to 6 inches of snow in much of New England.

That cold air combined with a shift in winds will determine where the snow/rain line falls, according to meteorologists.

This forecast is particularly challenging, the National Weather Services says, because of how the “marginal temperatures” will impact “potential snow accumulations in the lower elevations.”

One thing is clear: The snow showers will slow the Monday morning commute with some ice-coated or snow-covered roadways since temperatures will be near freezing early Monday morning as the rain changes to snow.

Satellite images showing a storm system as it lifts off the Gulf Coast on Friday. NOAA

How much snow will we get?

Meteorologists said this upcoming storm will be similar to the last snow that hit the region.

“It doesn’t currently look like a blockbuster nor’easter,” NWS meteorologist Kristie Smith said Friday.

“This is another 2- to 6-inch snowfall event, with more expected in higher elevations,” said Smith.

• Boston area — 2 to 4 inches

• Worcester County — 4 to 6 inches

• Berkshires — 6 to 8 inches

Storm timing

Precipitation forecast for the weekend. NWS

As of Friday afternoon, the NWS said this is the approximate timeframe of the storm’s progression:

BOSTON AREA

• Sunday morning — The rain begins.

• Sunday 6 p.m. — A wintry mix of precipitation (snow/rain/freezing rain).

• Sunday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Rain starts changing over to snow.

• Monday by 6 a.m. — All snow

• Monday afternoon — Snow begins tapering off.

The NWS said it will know more details about the storm later today.

“There could be a significant, drastic shift in the timing of the system,” Smith said.

Monday morning commute

The snow and wintry mix will make for some potentially dangerous travel early Monday, especially on untreated roads and highways.

The NWS advises giving yourself extra time to get where you need to be.

Especially “if the snow comes down in a short period of time, it can cause hazardous commutes,” Smith said.

The elusive rain/snow line

The NWS said it will be evaluating coastal fronts and wind direction as it tries to determine where the snow/rain line will set up in Southern New England.





Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.