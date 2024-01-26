Police say Braintree CVS armed robbery suspect fled the area

Police and a K9 unit searched for the male suspect in the area behind the CVS and the Braintree Fire Department Headquarters around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. A school in the area was advised to shelter-in-place.

Police responded to an employee report of a robbery around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at 884 Washington St., the location of a CVS in South Braintree Square, Braintree police said in a press release.

Braintree police searched in multiple neighborhoods Thursday for suspect in the armed robbery of a nearby CVS, officials said.

After two hours, police determined the suspect was no longer in the area, according to the press release.

“It is believed that the suspect may have used surrounding side streets to make his escape,” the press release said.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 5-foot 8-inches to 6-feet tall, with “a medium build and black hair.” The man was “wearing all black, a surgical mask, and brown work boots,” the press release said.

The employee told police a man “wandered around the store and waited for other customers to leave,” Braintree police said in a press release.

“He then approached the register and stated, ‘I have a gun in my bag, you’re getting robbed, give me the money,’” the press release said.

The man appeared to leave the CVS on foot, according to the press release.

Police appealed to the public for help in the case.

“We respectfully request any residents in the area of Thayer Library, Fire Headquarters, and the Braintree Transit Station to review any video footage to see if an image of this individual was captured,” police said.

