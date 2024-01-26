Elizabeth Warren raises over $850,000 for reelection campaign, while fund-raising for Senate colleagues

Her haul from the final months of 2023 reflects a small slowdown in momentum from earlier in the year. Warren brought in a little more than $1 million in the third quarter , about $1.2 million from April to June , and around $800,000 at the start of the year . Her campaign war chest now totals nearly $4 million, which pales in comparison with her campaign coffers ahead of her 2018 race as she was also preparing to run for president in 2020. By the end of the third quarter in 2017, she had stockpiled more than $12.8 million.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren raised more than $850,000 for her reelection campaign in the fourth quarter of last year, while also using her extensive fund-raising prowess to give boosts to the Biden-Harris campaign and several Senate Democrats facing competitive reelection races.

Warren is running unopposed in her effort to win a third term, aside from a Socialist candidate representing The Workers Party of Massachusetts.

Without a notable challenger, Warren appears to be directing her focus to fund-raising for a handful of Democrats defending their competitive seats in the US Senate, including Senators Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Tammy Baldwin from Wisconsin, Sherrod Brown in Ohio, and Jon Tester from Montana.

According to Warren’s campaign, she also used her digital list of donors to raise money for Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights; Representative Mary Peltola of Alaska; California Representative Katie Porter, who is running in a competitive Senate primary to fill the seat of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein; and for President Biden’s reelection campaign. Biden is preparing for what is expected to be a close and expensive race against former president Donald Trump.

The additions to Warren’s campaign fund from October to December last year were mostly small-dollar donations. Just over 21,600 people donated an average of $21.21, with 99 percent of donations coming in at under $100, according to the Warren campaign.

Warren announced she would be running for reelection at the end of March last year, calling for stronger financial regulations, a wealth tax for billionaires, and expanded support for child care.

