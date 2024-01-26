The emergency shelter crisis has come to Boston’s neighborhoods, starting with Roxbury

The depth of the migrant housing crisis is hard to overstate. As the Globe reported online on Friday, migrant families have for months been sleeping on floors at Logan Airport, because the state’s overtaxed shelter system is leaving them with almost no other options.

By every indication, the state is likely to soon open the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex to house migrant families searching for places to go. It would be the third shelter created to address the problem.

The state’s burgeoning emergency shelter crisis is headed for Roxbury, and that is not good news.

They clear out in the daytime, transported to “welcome centers” that may or may not be able to help them find a place to stay for the night. But each night, they return by the dozens to the hard concrete of Logan.

And those poor people are really only a slice of the problem. Massachusetts has a “right-to-shelter” law that guarantees shelter. But Governor Maura Healey has placed a cap on how many families can be guaranteed housing, given the state’s overtaxed emergency shelter system.

Beacon Hill’s response to the crisis has been, in a word, weak. The Legislature approved $50 million in new spending for emergency shelters in a bill Healey signed into law last month. But that certainly won’t fix the problem. It hasn’t made a dent so far.

To be fair, the refugee crisis is a national problem. Massachusetts is far from the only state seeing an influx of refugees, or struggling to cope with it. Healey has written to President Biden pleading for relief, in the form of far more federal aid. We certainly need it. But if any place moves slower than Beacon Hill, it’s Capitol Hill.

I’m told that the conversion of the Cass complex to a shelter is not yet a certainty. But there is deep concern in the neighborhood that such a move will force the displacement of everything else the center does. It’s the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s only year-round indoor facility, housing everything from afterschool programs to tennis to pickleball.

The Cass is a dynamic community center, and it’s hard to see how those activities and the sheltering hundreds of migrants can go on in the same place at the same time.

Residents — even those sympathetic to the crisis — aren’t thrilled at the prospect of losing such a key community resource, even temporarily.

It doesn’t help that this is a community whose residents often feel neglected by government, and where housing woes are common. Some wonder why they are now also being asked to help solve this problem.

Simply put, many Roxbury residents wonder why their housing problems have never been treated as a crisis. That may not be magnanimous, but it’s understandable.

The migrant crisis is complicated. But it’s hard not to place some blame on a state government that is increasingly inept at addressing crises. We are home to one of the least productive state legislatures in America, and it doesn’t seem like a stretch to think that a more dynamic body would be useful right now.

A few other venues, including Suffolk Downs, are under consideration for emergency housing. If I had to venture a guess, I would bet that all of them will eventually be pressed into service. This crisis certainly shows no sign of abating, and no one location is going to fix it.

The entire crisis is a blow to our state’s glossy self-image. We are supposed to be the place where government works, where problems get solved, where smart people come up with smart solutions. We are, in fact, a place people come to for a better life — the influx is a testament to that.

But when it comes to providing what we promise, we are flailing.

The crisis of what to do about our borders is a talking point in Washington, where both parties posture for political gain. But the pain of our collective inertia is plain to view. It’s on display every night at Logan’s Terminal E.

And soon this crisis will come to a neighborhood near you.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him @Adrian_Walker.