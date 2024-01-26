Former Foxborough High School teacher sentenced to five years in prison for online child porn case

Authorities executed a search warrant on Davis’ home on Aug. 26, 2021, prosecutors said. They seized his laptop and found about 40 images of child pornography, including images involving prepubescent minors under the age of 12-years-old, according to the statement.

Thomas Davis, 43 of Mansfield, pleaded guilty last February to one count of possession and receipt of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

A former teacher at Foxborough High School was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for possession of child pornography and receiving child pornography over the internet, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

“A forensic analysis of Davis’ laptop revealed additional child pornography,” prosecutors said.

The investigation began after the FBI received a tip in July of 2021 that Davis had allegedly shown someone a video depicting him having sex with a child, the Globe reported. Davis’s iPhone was also seized, and authorities said it contained the video that had been described in the initial tip.

The FBI agent said he viewed the video, and it showed Davis having sex with a young male, the Globe reported. Authorities said Davis admitted to being in the video and claimed the other person was 18 years old and that they had met on a dating app.

Foxborough Public School Superintendent Amy Berdos told WBZ at the time that Davis has worked at the high school for three years, the Globe reported.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in the statement that Davis violated the trust placed in him by the citizens of Foxborough.

“Child pornography is not a victimless crime – every image or video depicts the real-life pain and abuse inflicted on an innocent child. Downloading this vile material on the internet only furthers their victimization,” Levy said. “As a teacher, Mr. Davis was entrusted with protecting and safeguarding our children. Clearly, he violated that sacred responsibility. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that our children grow up in an environment free from predators.”

