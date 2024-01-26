Officials seek help identifying owner of abandoned dog with 13-pound tumor

“The Animal Rescue League of Boston’s Law Enforcement Department is assisting Malden Police and Animal Control in a case of animal abandonment, where the dog involved required immediate medical attention but is thankfully on the road to recovery,” the Animal Rescue League of Boston said in a statement.

The dog had a 13-pound tumor and required urgent treatment, according to officials.

Animal shelter officials and Malden police asked for the public’s help Friday to find the owner of an abandoned mastiff that was found tied to a pole in a park in December, officials said.

The dog, named Big Momma, was found in Malden’s Trafton Park on Dec. 14, a “cold and rainy night,” said Mike DeFina, media relations manager of the Animal Rescue League of Boston. She tied to a pole and “whimpering,” he added.

Officials are considering the incident “a case of animal neglect and abandonment,” the statement said.

“She was scared, she was cold, and she was hungry,” DeFina said. “The biggest concern was a very large tumor on her abdomen.”

Big Momma, who is about five years old, was taken to Big Daddy Doggie Daycare Inc. where Bill Bowdridge, owner of the dog daycare, said she could barely walk with the tumor.

The tumor resembled an “overinflated basketball,” Bowdridge said, and the dog’s skin was starting to rip when she first arrived.

Bowdridge brought Big Momma to BluePearl Pet Hospital in Charlestown and the tumor, which was benign, was removed within a week of the rescue, he said. Big Momma has recovered and is “doing great,” DeFina said.

“I just met her for the first time this morning and she’s amazing,” DeFina said. “She’s sweet and she’s happy. She’s a very great dog.”

Bowdridge agreed with Defina and said now that she’s recovered, Big Momma is “just a big meatball” who “gallops like a pony with her ears flapping in the wind.”

In all his years of caring for dogs, Bowdridge has never had a dog who cried real tears like “you and me,” but Big Momma does. It’s one of the reasons he hopes to adopt her.

“I’ve done this a long time, but this dog broke my heart when she cried,” Bowdridge said. “She’s one of a kind. You can’t help but fall in love with her.”

Big Momma rolled around on a bed, free from a 13-pound tumor. ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE OF BOSTON

Bowdridge is still raising money for Big Momma’s medical expenses, which were roughly $5,000, and there is still a balance of $3,000.

“Anyone interested in contributing for the remaining balance for her care can contact Blue Pearl’s finance department at 617-284-9777,” the statement said.

Defina said Big Momma is “incredibly lucky on so many fronts,” and no animal should ever be abandoned.

“If she wasn’t found, she could’ve lost her life,” DeFina said. “Abandoning an animal in Massachusetts is illegal and an incredibly cruel thing to do. It should never come to that.”

There are resources for animal owners, Defina said, and abandonment is not an option.

“When an animal is left to fend for themselves, they become vulnerable to many dangers that may result in illness, injury or even death,” the statement said. “There are resources available to pet owners, and ARL recommends pet owners to reach out to their local animal control or animal welfare organization to see what assistance or options are available.”

Officials asked anyone with further information on the dog’s owner to reach out to Animal Rescue League law enforcement or Malden Police.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.