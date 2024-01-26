Rain to linger into afternoon as New England faces another storm starting Sunday

For today, it will be in the lower 40s this afternoon as the rain comes to an end. Most areas are going to stay above freezing until sometime Sunday night, but with moisture left on the road, there could be some slippery spots in the higher terrain Saturday. Overall, however, it’s been mild.

Rain was overspreading the region early Friday morning as indicated on this radar loop ending at 3:30 a.m.

The early morning radar showed rain moving into the region, and this rain will continue through the late morning, coming to an end this afternoon. I’m generally expecting up to half an inch of precipitation, something we certainly don’t need after the very wet pattern we’ve been in.

Boston has seen just under 9 inches of snow so far this season, but that is not even in the 20 lowest snowfall years to this point in winter. (If you are wondering, 1996 holds first place for the snowiest season from the start to January 25th, with over 5 feet of it!)

Many years have seen less snow than we have received this year up to this point in winter. NOAA Data

Between the rain on Friday and more rain and snow this weekend, many areas will receive another 1 to as much as 2 inches of precipitation. WeatherBELL

Saturday features lots of clouds, but there shouldn’t be anything more than a little morning drizzle. This is the lull before the next storm, which will arrive on Sunday.

The morning is likely to be dry, but by the time we get to the afternoon, rain will be moving up from the south, associated with the developing low-pressure area off the coastline.

This storm is going to slowly intensify, moving east of New England on Monday and into the North Atlantic by Tuesday. On this track, cold air will eventually work into the system, changing the rain to snow by Monday morning.

The loop above starting around sunrise Sunday and ending Monday evening show rain arriving and then changing to snow as the storm moves east on Monday. WeatherBELL

The forecast challenges come from the fact that there’s not much cold air around and it’s still a bit of a question how much more moisture will be left once the changeover occurs.

Even though the coldest air won’t arrive until after the storm, as the precipitation comes down from above, it can drag down colder air that is at higher levels of the atmosphere. This is one of the ways in which we typically get some of our spring storms.

Temperatures are forecast to be near freezing Monday morning as rain changes to snow. WeatherBELL

In total, the storm Sunday into Monday has the potential to bring an inch or more of precipitation. If all of that fell as snow, we would be looking at a foot of it, but because at least the first half of it is going to be rain, there won’t be those high amounts.

The time of the change from rain to snow and how long it snows after the change are the two critical variables to what you will be shoveling. The best chance of over 3 inches of snow will be west of the coastline, but even in Boston a plowable storm is possible.

On Monday, colder air will arrive changing the rain to snow from north to south. Dave Epstein

Behind the storm, it turns quite cold for Tuesday, with readings back into the teens and even some single numbers. All that slush and remaining water is going to freeze rock solid.